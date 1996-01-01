Site traffic information and cookies

Energear 140

 

Description

Automotive driveline fluid

Designed for use in a wide range of gear units with spur, bevel or helical gear design, including synchronized manual gearboxes. It is applicable equally for passenger cars, light and heavy trucks, agricultural and building machinery.

 

Advantages
 
  • High safety margin against foaming and corrosion.
  • Reasonable viscosity/temperature and cold flow properties.
  • Compatible with all seal and metal types 
  • Offers effective protection of gear transmissions prolonging component life

 

Product performance claims
 
  • API GL-4