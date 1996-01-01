Site traffic information and cookies

Energear 90

 

Description

Manual transmission fluid

Energear 90 may be used in applications where API GL-4 performance is required.

 

Advantages
 
  • Good thermal stability protects against deposit formation and oil thickening maintaining the life and performance of lubricant and transmission.
  • Good anti-wear and load carrying characteristics extend the life of components.

 

Product performance claims
 
  • API GL-4