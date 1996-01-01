Isocool is a pre diluted monoethylene glycol-based antifreeze mixture. This product requires no customer dilution therefore ready to use ensuring the correct concentration is always used for optimum performance. BP Isocool is based on hybrid technology using OAT and silicate chemistry and free from nitrite, amine and phosphate inhibitors, making it suitable for the modern performance engines of cars and trucks. As supplied, BP Isocool provides protection against freezing down to -37°C and prevents corrosion of metals and alloys used in modern engine cooling systems. BP Isocool should be left in all year round and replaced regularly, as per the relevant vehicle manufacturer's instruction.

Application

Isocool has been developed to meet the growing demand from engine and vehicle manufacturers for a higher performance coolant that minimises environmental impact. It provides excellent protection against corrosion, and because it contains no phosphate, the problems of deposits in some modern performance engines are eliminated. In addition to providing excellent corrosion and low temperature protection, the use of the recommended level of anti-freeze will significantly reduce the likelihood of wet cylinder liner pitting due to "cavitation erosion". Cavitation erosion is caused by the implosion of air bubbles present in the coolant which are attracted to the liner outer surface. These bubbles implode, resulting in the removal of minute amounts of liner material. This, if allowed to continue unchecked, will result in liner porosity and severe engine damage.