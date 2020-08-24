bp in Azerbaijan

A number of bp legal entities have registered representative offices in Azerbaijan reflecting the evolution of bp’s presence in the country and the region since bp opened its first office in Baku in 1992. The principal legal entity is BP Exploration (Caspian Sea) Limited.
The AGT regional leadership team led by the regional president consists of 11 vice presidents, the chief procurement officer, the managing counsel.
TRANSPORTATION: Sangachal terminal – an oil and gas processing terminal south of Baku. Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline (BTC) – a 1,768km oil pipeline (443km in Azerbaijan) linking Sangachal terminal to Ceyhan marine terminal in Turkey. South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP) – a 691km gas pipeline (443km in Azerbaijan) between Sangachal terminal and the Georgia-Turkey border. Western Route Export Pipeline (WREP) – a 829km pipeline (456km in Azerbaijan) linking Sangachal terminal to Supsa on Georgia’s Black Sea coast.
CAPACITY: BTC – 1.2 million barrels per day; SCP – 72.2 million standard cubic metres (mmscm) per day; WREP – 106 thousand barrels per day. Sangachal terminal –1.2 million barrels (about 164,000 tonnes) of oil per day and 105 mmscm of gas per day. Crude oil storage capacity of 3.2 million barrels (450,000 tonnes).
bp first arrived in Azerbaijan and opened its first office in Baku in June 1992. Over the past years, in partnership with the Government of Azerbaijan and our co-venturers, bp-operated world-class projects – Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG), Shah Deniz, Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) and South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP) – have contributed to the development of the Caspian Sea as a modern hydrocarbon province. These have been remarkable years accompanied by numerous unique and significant milestones based on safe, responsible and efficient operations. We as the operator of the above-mentioned projects, and our co-venturers are proud of the multitude of great achievements and successes of the past months and years along the delivery journey.
All these successes stem from the excellent partnership we have built here and our long-term commitment to the country as a reliable partner. This commitment has:
We take great pride in our presence in the region and as a reliable long term partner we will continue to safely and efficiently operate ACG, Shah Deniz 1 and 2, new development and exploration projects, creating new local jobs and new opportunities for social development.
We remain committed to Azerbaijan’s future helping the country maintain its role as one of the world’s major energy suppliers and create cleaner energy links with Europe.
We will build on this unique experience and knowledge to successfully deliver new projects in this basin – ACG’s further development, SWAP, Shafag-Asiman, D230 and other potential projects. With our track record of successful delivery as the leading operator in the Caspian, we are uniquely positioned to develop these world-class projects safely, reliably and efficiently.