bp in Azerbaijan

 

Find out about our structure, organization, assets

bp in AGT
In Azerbaijan, bp operates under several production sharing agreements and host government agreements (HGAs) signed with the government of Azerbaijan. In Georgia and Turkey, it operates under HGAs that cover export pipelines and terminals.
Legal and business structure

A number of bp legal entities have registered representative offices in Azerbaijan reflecting the evolution of bp’s presence in the country and the region since bp opened its first office in Baku in 1992. The principal legal entity is BP Exploration (Caspian Sea) Limited.

 

The AGT regional leadership team led by the regional president consists of 11 vice presidents, the chief procurement officer, the managing counsel.

Registered address
Registered address of the representative office of BP Exploration (Caspian Sea) Limited is 153 Neftchilar avenue, Nasimi district, Baku, AZ1010, Azerbaijan. Telephone: +994 (0)12 525 60 00
Employees
At the end of 2022, the number of bp’s Azerbaijani national employees was 2,377 including fixed-term employees.
Offshore production assets
Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) is the largest oilfield in the Azerbaijan sector of the Caspian Sea. Shah Deniz (SD) is a large offshore gas and condensate field.
Operational offshore facilities
Chirag platform, Central Azeri platform, West Azeri platform, East Azeri platform, Shah Deniz Alpha platform, Shah Deniz Bravo platform, Deepwater Gunashli platform, West Chirag platform, Azeri Central East platform
Transportation and storage

TRANSPORTATION: Sangachal terminal – an oil and gas processing terminal south of Baku. Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline (BTC) – a 1,768km oil pipeline (443km in Azerbaijan) linking Sangachal terminal to Ceyhan marine terminal in Turkey. South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP) – a 691km gas pipeline (443km in Azerbaijan) between Sangachal terminal and the Georgia-Turkey border. Western Route Export Pipeline (WREP) – a 829km pipeline (456km in Azerbaijan) linking Sangachal terminal to Supsa on Georgia’s Black Sea coast.

 

CAPACITY: BTC – 1.2 million barrels per day; SCP – 72.2 million standard cubic metres (mmscm) per day; WREP – 106 thousand barrels per day. Sangachal terminal –1.2 million barrels (about 164,000 tonnes) of oil per day and 105 mmscm of gas per day. Crude oil storage capacity of 3.2 million barrels (450,000 tonnes).

Exploration activity
Shafag-Asiman exploration area, the shallow water area around the Absheron Peninsula and Block D230.
Capital expenditure
In 2022, we spent about $1,624 million in capital expenditure on ACG, about $27 million on BTC, around $463 million on SD the majority of which was associated with the Shah Deniz 2 project and around $5 million in SCP activities.
Production
Total ACG production for 2022 was on average about 415,400 barrels per day (b/d) (about 152 million barrels or 20 million tonnes in total).

In the first half of the year, SD field produced about 25 billion standard cubic metres (bscm) of gas and more than 4 million tonnes (about 36 million barrels) of condensate in total from the Shah Deniz Alpha and Shah Deniz Bravo platforms.
We aspire to be a valued, trusted and long-term partner in the development of Azerbaijan’s energy resources - both hydrocarbon and increasingly low carbon

 

bp first arrived in Azerbaijan and opened its first office in Baku in June 1992. Over the past years, in partnership with the Government of Azerbaijan and our co-venturers, bp-operated world-class projects – Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG), Shah Deniz, Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) and South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP) – have contributed to the development of the Caspian Sea as a modern hydrocarbon province. These have been remarkable years accompanied by numerous unique and significant milestones based on safe, responsible and efficient operations. We as the operator of the above-mentioned projects, and our co-venturers are proud of the multitude of great achievements and successes of the past months and years along the delivery journey.

 

> $84 billion

Capital expenditure on the ACG, BTC, Shah Deniz and SCP projects since the beginning of operations in 1995

 

All these successes stem from the excellent partnership we have built here and our long-term commitment to the country as a reliable partner. This commitment has:

  • contributed to a strong and growing economy;
  • provided a substantial new revenue stream for the state of Azerbaijan that underpins the amazing economic growth;
  • made a major contribution to the new commercial links that the county is building with the rest of the world;
  • has driven a revitalised modern technology based offshore hydrocarbon production sector;
  • has created one of the world’s most modern oil and gas processing plants and world-class construction and fabrication facilities;
  • has contributed to social development by creating tens of thousands of job opportunities;
  • has supported capacity-building, training, educational development and a generally enhanced national capability and skill base;
  • has fostered sustainable development in hundreds of rural communities;
  • has supported development of cultural heritage and sport.

We take great pride in our presence in the region and as a reliable long term partner we will continue to safely and efficiently operate ACG, Shah Deniz 1 and 2, new development and exploration projects, creating new local jobs and new opportunities for social development.

 

4.1 billion

Barrels of oil were produced by ACG from first oil in 1997 to the end of the first quarter of 2022
 

164 billion

Cubic metres of total gas were produced by Shah Deniz from first gas in 2006 to the end of the first quarter of 2022

 

We remain committed to Azerbaijan’s future helping the country maintain its role as one of the world’s major energy suppliers and create cleaner energy links with Europe.

 

We will build on this unique experience and knowledge to successfully deliver new projects in this basin – ACG’s further development, SWAP, Shafag-Asiman, D230 and other potential projects. With our track record of successful delivery as the leading operator in the Caspian, we are uniquely positioned to develop these world-class projects safely, reliably and efficiently.

