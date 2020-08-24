bp in Azerbaijan

We aspire to be a valued, trusted and long-term partner in the development of Azerbaijan’s energy resources - both hydrocarbon and increasingly low carbon

bp first arrived in Azerbaijan and opened its first office in Baku in June 1992. Over the past years, in partnership with the Government of Azerbaijan and our co-venturers, bp-operated world-class projects – Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG), Shah Deniz, Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) and South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP) – have contributed to the development of the Caspian Sea as a modern hydrocarbon province. These have been remarkable years accompanied by numerous unique and significant milestones based on safe, responsible and efficient operations. We as the operator of the above-mentioned projects, and our co-venturers are proud of the multitude of great achievements and successes of the past months and years along the delivery journey.

> $84 billion Capital expenditure on the ACG, BTC, Shah Deniz and SCP projects since the beginning of operations in 1995

All these successes stem from the excellent partnership we have built here and our long-term commitment to the country as a reliable partner. This commitment has:



contributed to a strong and growing economy;

provided a substantial new revenue stream for the state of Azerbaijan that underpins the amazing economic growth;

made a major contribution to the new commercial links that the county is building with the rest of the world;

has driven a revitalised modern technology based offshore hydrocarbon production sector;

has created one of the world’s most modern oil and gas processing plants and world-class construction and fabrication facilities;

has contributed to social development by creating tens of thousands of job opportunities;

has supported capacity-building, training, educational development and a generally enhanced national capability and skill base;

has fostered sustainable development in hundreds of rural communities;

has supported development of cultural heritage and sport.

We take great pride in our presence in the region and as a reliable long term partner we will continue to safely and efficiently operate ACG, Shah Deniz 1 and 2, new development and exploration projects, creating new local jobs and new opportunities for social development.

4.1 billion Barrels of oil were produced by ACG from first oil in 1997 to the end of the first quarter of 2022 164 billion Cubic metres of total gas were produced by Shah Deniz from first gas in 2006 to the end of the first quarter of 2022

We remain committed to Azerbaijan’s future helping the country maintain its role as one of the world’s major energy suppliers and create cleaner energy links with Europe.

We will build on this unique experience and knowledge to successfully deliver new projects in this basin – ACG’s further development, SWAP, Shafag-Asiman, D230 and other potential projects. With our track record of successful delivery as the leading operator in the Caspian, we are uniquely positioned to develop these world-class projects safely, reliably and efficiently.