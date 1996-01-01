Our management

Gary Jones Regional president Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye Gary is a proven business leader with almost 40 years of experience. He began his career with bp in 1981 and ‎has held many leadership positions in drilling, operations and projects. This included heading bp’s operations in Iraq as general manager Rumaila / vice president operations, serving as a key leader in Russia as the project director/performance unit leader – Verkhnechonskoye, and holding multiple senior leadership positions across bp’s North Sea asset base.

Gary has a significant operations and technology delivery experience and a track record of building strong partnerships with national oil companies.

Gary holds a degree in chemical engineering from the University of Birmingham.



Elkhan Mammadov Vice president production Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye region Elkhan has been with bp for over 20 years and has held several leadership roles in the global operations organization. He has a wealth of experience working on both onshore sites and offshore installations in the Caspian and the North Sea.

In 2014, Elkhan was awarded the ’Progress’ medal by the President of Azerbaijan for his significant contribution to the development of the oil and gas industry in the country.

Elkhan holds a master’s degree in automation engineering.



Elnara Mammadova Vice president people and culture, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye region and Russia Elnara has been with bp since 2006 and has held a number of leadership roles in the human resources, specialist and business partnering teams. She has over 20 years of professional industry, human resources and people management experience. In her most recent role, Elnara served as human resources manager for the global operations organization in AGT.

Elnara holds a bachelor’s degree from the Nottingham Trent University and master’s degree from the Azerbaijan University of Languages. She is also a member of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD).



Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli Vice President for the Caspian region, Communications and External Affairs

Bakhtiyar has been with bp for about 20 years and has held a number of leadership roles ‎across communications and external affairs, tax and customs, ethics ‎and compliance as well as business services.

In 2017, Bakhtiyar was awarded the ’Progress’ medal by the President of Azerbaijan for his significant contribution to the development of the oil and gas industry in the country.

Bakhtiyar holds bachelor's and masters degrees in international relations from the Baku State University.



Roshni Moosai Vice president subsurface, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye region and Russia Roshni has been with bp for 18 years and has held several leadership roles in reservoir development function. She has a huge expertise in reservoir management including existing field programme development, life-of-field depletion planning, reservoir uncertainty and mitigation generation, opportunity progression as well as resource and reserve estimation.

Roshni holds a bachelor’s degree in chemical and process engineering and a master’s degree in petroleum engineering.



Zaur Pashayev Vice president safety & operational risk assurance, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye region and Asia-Pacific Zaur has been with bp for more than 24 years and has a deep leadership and operational experience both onshore and offshore.

In 2001, Zaur was awarded the ’Progress’ medal by the President of Azerbaijan for his significant contribution to the development of the oil and gas industry in the country.

Zaur holds a degree in mechanical engineering and is a graduate of bp Operations Academy at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Boston, US.



Colin Allan Vice president finance, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye region Colin has been with bp since 1999 and has worked in a wide variety of commercial and business development roles across bp’s businesses in the North Sea, Azerbaijan, Algeria, Angola, and Trinidad. Colin has a deep functional expertise in finance having benefitted from exposure to a wide range of finance activities across multiple geographies.Colin has a long history with Azerbaijan and is proud to have worked on the Shah Deniz Phase 1 negotiations leading up to the final investment decision in 2003. Colin holds a degree in modern history from the University of Oxford.



Katerina Papalexandri Vice president gas and low carbon energy (LCE) growth, Caspian gas growth Katerina has been with bp for 23 years and has held several technical and commercial roles in the company. She has worked on various gas commercial issues including gas sales and transportation negotiations, and strategy development since the early 2000’s.

Katerina is a PhD in chemical engineering.



Cathal Kelly Vice president projects, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye region, Russia, Egypt and Oman Cathal has been with bp since 1997 and has held several leadership roles in the subsea and projects functions. He has a huge expertise in creating diverse world-class project organizations with improved processes to deliver value and drive forward the agenda of a sustainable low carbon integrated energy company.

Cathal holds degrees in engineering, project management and business administration.



Yvonne McAllister Managing counsel, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye region Yvonne has been with bp for 21 years and has held various leadership roles in the legal department.

In her role, Yvonne is responsible for the provision of business-focused legal advice to the AGT region.

Yvonne holds a degree in law and a diploma in legal practice from the University of Aberdeen.



Jim O’Leary Vice president wells, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye region Jim has been with bp for almost 30 years. He has held the various drilling and completions roles globally both onshore and offshore. His most recent role was vice president wells, Africa and Middle East.

Jim has a huge experience in managing wells activities and also led the implementation of the improvement recommendations associated with the Deepwater Horizon accident across bp’s global operations.

Jim holds degrees in mechanical and petroleum engineering.



Ayten Agalarova Vice president Georgia Ayten has been with bp since 2006 and has held a variety of finance, commercial, supply chain and leadership roles supporting the global operations, wells and projects organizations.

In her new role, Ayten is responsible for supporting the implementation of bp’s strategy in Georgia and maintaining government relations and external affairs on behalf of bp businesses in the country.

Ayten holds degrees in petroleum engineering and petroleum law and MBA from Warwick Business School.

