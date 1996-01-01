Our management

Gio Cristofoli

Regional president Caspian, Central Asia and Türkiye region Gio has been with bp for 24 years, holding multiple leadership roles across the bp portfolio. He has a wealth of experience in operations and leadership across bp’s upstream businesses. In his recent role as senior vice president of bp Solutions, Gio led a global organization partnering with bp's upstream and refining businesses to drive differential performance.

Gio serves as chairman of the International Association of Oil and Gas Producers, where he actively fosters collaboration across the oil and gas sector. Gio holds a PhD in thermodynamics and a master’s degree in chemical engineering from the University of Padua, Italy, and is a fellow of the Institute of Chemical Engineering and a chartered scientist.



Nadir Imanov Vice president finance, Caspian, Central Asia and Türkiye region Nadir has been with bp since 2002 and has held various commercial and finance roles across bp. Nadir brings more than 30 years of planning and commercial experience, the majority of which has been with bp in Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Egypt and Oman, where he has led major teams and businesses. Nadir holds bachelor's degree in applied mathematics from Baku State University and an MBA from Warwick Business School.

Stuart Shaw Vice president production Caspian, Central Asia and Türkiye region

Stuart joined bp in 1998 and has since held a variety of operational and base production management roles across the North Sea, Alaska and Egypt.

Stuart has also led strategic transformation programmes and overseen the safe and efficient start-up of several bp major projects in the North Sea and Egypt.

Stuart has a master’s degree from the University of Manchester.



Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli OBE Vice President for the Caspian, Central Asia and Türkiye region, Communications and External Affairs Bakhtiyar has been with bp for about 25 years and has held a number of leadership roles ‎across communications and external affairs, tax and customs, ethics ‎and compliance as well as business services.

In 2017, Bakhtiyar was awarded the ’Progress’ medal and in 2026, the ‘Shohrat (the order of Glory)’ order by the President of Azerbaijan for his significant contribution to the development of the oil and gas industry in the country.

Bakhtiyar holds bachelor's and masters degrees in international relations and PhD degree in Law from the Baku State University.

Leyla Mammadova Vice president people & culture, Caspian, Central Asia and Türkiye region Leyla joined bp in 2001 and throughout her career has held a broad range of PC&C roles in several countries in the company. She has over 20 years of international human resources management experience. In her most recent role, Leyla served as people and culture vice-president for the production and operations bp Solutions organization and leadership team. Leyla holds a postgraduate diploma in human resource management. She is also a member of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD).

Dan Sparkes Vice president subsurface, Caspian, Central Asia and Türkiye region Dan has 25 years of industry experience, most of it in subsurface, focusing on unlocking difficult-to-extract resources. His experience includes assignments in production operations, wells, and subsurface, including offshore and other field sites in countries such as Canada, Brazil, the US, the UK, Norway, Indonesia, Australia, and India. His most recent role was vice president subsurface for the Asia-Pacific and India regions. Dan holds a degree in petroleum engineering and is a professional engineer licensed in Alberta, Canada.



Zaur Pashayev Vice president safety & operational risk assurance, Caspian, Central Asia and Türkiye region and Asia-Pacific Zaur has been with bp for more than 24 years and has a deep leadership and operational experience both onshore and offshore.

In 2001, Zaur was awarded the ’Progress’ medal by the President of Azerbaijan for his significant contribution to the development of the oil and gas industry in the country.

Zaur holds a degree in mechanical engineering and is a graduate of bp Operations Academy at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Boston, US.



Chingiz Hajiyev Vice president business development Caspian Chingiz joined bp in 1998 and worked in a wide range of commercial and financial roles, including business development manager for Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli, business development manager for AGT new access, and Shah Deniz area planning and commercial manager.

Chingiz holds master’s degree from the University of Warwick and bachelor’s degree from the Azerbaijan State University of Economy.



Matt Kirkham Vice president projects, Caspian, Central Asia and Türkiye, Middle East and North Africa regions Matt has been with bp for 13 years. He has over 26 years of experience in the energy industry. His experience includes assignments in Brazil, Singapore, Australia, Indonesia and the US. In his most recent role, Matt was vice president projects for the Asia-Pacific region. Matt holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Texas A&M University.

Elyar Aliyev Vice president legal, Caspian, Central Asia and Türkiye region Elyar joined bp in 2009 and has led the legal support to a number of bp’s significant assets in the region, including the Shah Deniz and Southern Gas Corridor projects. In his role, Elyar is responsible for the provision of business-focused legal support to the AGT region. In 2022, Elyar was presented an honorary award of the president of SOCAR for his special contribution to the development of oil and gas industry in the country. Elyar holds a master’s degree (with distinction) from Baku State University’s department of international law and international relations, and has a graduate diploma in law from BPP University Law School in the UK.



Russell Morrice Vice president wells, Caspian, Central Asia and Türkiye region Russell has been with bp for almost 25 years. He has held a variety of drilling and completions roles globally both onshore and offshore. His most recent role was vice president wells, wells discipline. Russell has an extensive experience in managing wells activities across a wide range of countries and also recently led the building of wells capability across the wells function. Russell holds a 1st class honours degree in mechanical and offshore engineering and an MBA (with distinction).