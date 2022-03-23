Annual export capacity - 50 million tonnes of oil.



The terminal is operated by Botas International Limited (BIL), a Turkish state company that also operates the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline on the territory of Türkiye.



The terminal has been operational since May 2006.



On 23 March 2022, BTC reached a significant milestone by loading the 5000th tanker of oil transported from the Sangachal terminal near Baku across Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye to Ceyhan terminal.



In 2022, around 224 million barrels (about 30 million tonnes) of BTC-exported crude oil was lifted at Ceyhan loaded on 305 tankers.

