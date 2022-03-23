Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Who we are
  3. Operations and projects
  4. Terminals
  5. Ceyhan terminal

Ceyhan terminal

 

Learn more about the terminal which receives hydrocarbons from offshore assets in the Caspian Sea via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline and exports it to world markets

 A marine oil terminal situated at the port of Ceyhan in the Turkish Mediterranean which receives hydrocarbons from offshore assets in the Caspian Sea via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline for further loading on tankers which carry the oil to world markets.

 

Ceyhan Terminal covers an area of 144 hectares (1.44 sq. km) square km and houses the following facilities:

  • Seven crude oil storage tanks - one million barrels each - with floating roofs (100 meters in diameter and 20 meters high)
  • Crude export jetty - 2.6km in length - with two berths for simultaneous loading of two tankers of up to 300,000 deadweight tonnes each
  • Backup system for monitoring and control (primary control is from Sangachal)
  • 6km of lines from oil storage tanks to tanker loading area (2x42" loading lines, 6X16" loading arms)
  • Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) incineration plant (2x16" VOC recovery arms, 6 VOC ground flares)
  • Onsite waste water treatment plant
  • Administration and staff accommodation facilities.

Ceyhan terminal

Ceyhan terminal

Annual export capacity - 50 million tonnes of oil.


The terminal is operated by Botas International Limited (BIL), a Turkish state company that also operates the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline on the territory of Türkiye.


The terminal has been operational since May 2006.


On 23 March 2022, BTC reached a significant milestone by loading the 5000th tanker of oil transported from the Sangachal terminal near Baku across Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye to Ceyhan terminal.


In 2022, around 224 million barrels (about 30 million tonnes) of BTC-exported crude oil was lifted at Ceyhan loaded on 305 tankers.