Located on the Black Sea Coast of Georgia, in Lanchkhuti district Supsa terminal provides storage capacity for crude oil transported via the Western Route Export Pipeline (WREP) before loading to oil tankers via offshore loading facilities. The crude is further shipped via tankers through the Bosphorus Straits to global markets. The terminal is a vital link in Georgia economy.

The station inlet consists of a pressure control valve, to maintain a suitable pressure in order to prevent any vapour break out in the WREP and in addition to protect the Terminal pipe work.

The crude oil is fiscally metered, into the Crude Oil Storage Tanks, each of approximately 40,000 tonnes capacity. Also sited at Supsa is the central Control Room to control both crude receipt and export facilities.