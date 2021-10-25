A Scottish Champion

Our transformational ScotWind bid will accelerate Scotland’s journey towards net zero.



If successful, our proposed £10 billion investment would support hundreds of new green energy jobs across the country, create new high-value export opportunities in Scotland, and allow even more people to start making the switch to clean energy.

Working with our partner EnBW, we’ve set out innovative plans to generate nearly 3GW of clean energy from offshore wind by 2030 – enough to power over 3.4 million UK homes per year.