Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Press releases and latest news
  4. A Scottish Champion

A Scottish Champion

Published:
25 October 2021
Press release
Our transformational ScotWind bid will accelerate Scotland’s journey towards net zero.

If successful, our proposed £10 billion investment would support hundreds of new green energy jobs across the country, create new high-value export opportunities in Scotland, and allow even more people to start making the switch to clean energy.

 

Working with our partner EnBW, we’ve set out innovative plans to generate nearly 3GW of clean energy from offshore wind by 2030 – enough to power over 3.4 million UK homes per year.

bp Scotwind infographic

If successful, the ScotWind project would be one of the centrepieces of our strategy to grow a world-leading offshore wind business and reimagine energy for people and the planet.

 

By utilising bp’s integrated approach to energy systems we can harness Scotland’s wind power, boost its hydrogen production, and expand its EV charging network to cement Scotland’s position as a truly global pioneer of renewable energy.

Watch this short animation to see the breadth of our ScotWind bid

Watch this short animation to see the breadth of our ScotWind bid

For more than 50 years Scotland has been bp’s operational heartland where we’ve helped ensure the safe and reliable delivery of oil and gas to help Scotland meet its energy requirements, supported over 15,000 jobs across the country, and generated sustained economic growth – contributing more than half a billion pounds to the Scottish economy in 2019 alone.

 

We’re proud of our history in Scotland and we’re excited about taking the next step on this journey with the ScotWind project.

bp Scotwind infographic

People: Safe-guarding jobs whilst creating exciting new opportunities

  • Our proposals will support thousands of jobs across Scotland’s supply chain.
  • We played a central role in building the skills pipeline needed to grow the oil and gas industry and we are determined to do the same in renewable energy, starting with reskilling hundreds of oil and gas workers, graduates, engineers and technicians.
  • We will expand our work with Scottish schools, colleges, and universities by investing in a new offshore wind apprenticeship programme and establishing an academic centre of offshore wind.

Place: A centre of excellence for global offshore wind

  • We will establish Aberdeen as bp’s global operations and maintenance centre of excellence for offshore wind, positioning the city as a leader in offshore wind and helping it achieve its ambition to be carbon negative by 2045.
  • We will also set up a £200,000 per year fund to help support sustainability and net zero projects for communities right across the country.
  • To support low carbon marine operations, we are working with others to explore viable routes to transition to net zero, from battery powered hybrid vessels to hydrogen energy production.

Planet: Providing clean energy at scale and pace

  • Producing nearly 3GW of power from offshore wind will provide a clean energy source to heat and power over 3.4million UK homes per year.
  • We plan to invest in green hydrogen production, enabling the decarbonisation of public and heavy-duty transportation in Scotland through hydrogen refuelling hubs, as well as potential export.
  • We will invest £50 million in growing Scotland’s EV charging network from 500 to 4,000 charging points