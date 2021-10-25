A Scottish Champion

If successful, our proposed £10 billion investment would support hundreds of new green energy jobs across the country, create new high-value export opportunities in Scotland, and allow even more people to start making the switch to clean energy.
Working with our partner EnBW, we’ve set out innovative plans to generate nearly 3GW of clean energy from offshore wind by 2030 – enough to power over 3.4 million UK homes per year.
If successful, the ScotWind project would be one of the centrepieces of our strategy to grow a world-leading offshore wind business and reimagine energy for people and the planet.
By utilising bp’s integrated approach to energy systems we can harness Scotland’s wind power, boost its hydrogen production, and expand its EV charging network to cement Scotland’s position as a truly global pioneer of renewable energy.
Watch this short animation to see the breadth of our ScotWind bid
For more than 50 years Scotland has been bp’s operational heartland where we’ve helped ensure the safe and reliable delivery of oil and gas to help Scotland meet its energy requirements, supported over 15,000 jobs across the country, and generated sustained economic growth – contributing more than half a billion pounds to the Scottish economy in 2019 alone.
We’re proud of our history in Scotland and we’re excited about taking the next step on this journey with the ScotWind project.