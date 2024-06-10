Agnes Robertson celebrates 40 years working at bp

Further information:



bp press office London, bppress@bp.com, +44 7831 095541, +44 7919 217511



About bp

bp’s purpose is to reimagine energy for people and our planet. It has set out an ambition ‎to be a net zero company by 2050, or sooner, and help the world get to net zero, and a ‎strategy for delivering on that ambition.



bp’s wider transformation is under way. While we’re mostly in oil & gas today, we’ve increased global investment into our lower carbon businesses, convenience stores and power trading from around 3% in 2019 to around 30% last year.

For more information visit bp.com.

