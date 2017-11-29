An evening with award winning portrait artist Clara Drummond

Clara's work has been exhibited five times in the bp Portrait Award at the National Portrait Gallery and in 2016 was awarded first prize for Girl in a Liberty Dress, a striking portrait of her friend and fellow artist Kirsty Buchanan.

In this lecture, Clara will talk about her career and creative journey, the challenges and obstacles she has faced, and how this shaped her into the person she is today.

Born in Edinburgh, Clara studied Modern and Medieval Languages at Newnham College, Cambridge. She went on to work as an assistant to portrait painter Jonathan Yeo before completing the Drawing Year at the Royal Drawing School in 2006.

In 2015 Clara was one of 12 painters selected to portray veterans of the D-Day Landings. Her portrait of Dr Renouf was exhibited at The Queen's Gallery in May 2015 before being exhibited at the Palace of Holyroodhouse. In 2017 Drummond was commissioned by Her Majesty the Queen to do an Order of Merit portrait which is now part of the Royal Collection.

Other accolades include being awarded the Bulldog Award by the Royal Society of Portrait Painters and the Young Artist of the Year award by the Society of Women Artists.

Her work has been showcased in numerous solo and group exhibitions and she is currently writing a book about drawing and artists’ sketchbooks, which is due to be published in March 2018.

Des Violaris, bp Director of UK Arts, Culture and Paralympics, said: “This year we have had the pleasure of welcoming an array of prominent speakers to Hull, where we have provided a fresh space to investigate and celebrate innovation and passion. The series was designed to spark cultural conversation and that has most certainly happened. We are very much looking forward to Clara’s perspective during what has been an incredible year for art.”

Fran Hegyi, Executive Director at Hull 2017, said: “We are delighted to welcome Clara to Hull and hear her story. This year has offered a unique chance to take an intimate look at the creative journey of some of the UK’s leading cultural visionaries, to listen to the challenges and the obstacles they faced and how this shaped them into the person they are today. Clara is one of the UK’s leading talents and well placed to be part of the conversation around a cultural vision for the future.”

Visit our website to watch the recordings of this year’s lectures.

The event will take place at 6.30pm on Wednesday 6 December in Middleton Hall at the University of Hull. Book online at: hull2017.co.uk/culturalvisions and culturenet.co.uk

For media enquiries, please contact Sarah Lilly at the University of Hull press office on 01482 462193 or s.l.lilly@hull.ac.uk