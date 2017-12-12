Art, science and me!

The former deputy director of the Victoria and Albert Museum is responsible for overseeing the Science Museum in London and other related museums, a role he has held for the last seven years.
The Science Museum Group is the largest group of science museums in the world and it takes a diverse set of skills to run such a complex organisation.
Ian Blatchford is an art historian with a clear mind and political understanding. He is at the heart of a world which is crying out for STEM skills and yet one in which scientific method and ‘truth’ is taking a bashing.
As a Law graduate from Oxford University, Ian Blatchford started his career working at the Bank of England and the merchant bankers Barclays de Zoete Wedd in the City of London. He went on to join the Arts Council as the deputy finance director, before moving to the marketing and design agency Cricket Communications as financial controller.
In 1996 he joined the Royal Academy of Arts as the director of finance where he stayed until 2002, when he took the position of director of finance and resources at the Victoria and Albert Museum. Two years later, he became deputy director.
Des Violaris, bp Director of UK Arts, Culture and Paralympics, said: “The bp Cultural Visions Lecture Series is designed to explore the challenges and the obstacles faced by some of the UK’s leading creative visionaries - how this shaped them ,their careers, and their part in the conversation around a cultural vision for the future. Ian’s career is fascinating and offers an interesting slant on the creative journey we have been exploring throughout this incredible year.”
Featuring varied and prominent speakers, the lectures provide a fresh space to investigate and celebrate innovation and passion. A collaboration between bp and the University of Hull, the series is designed to spark cultural conversation with monthly lectures throughout 2017.
The event will take place at 6.30pm on Wednesday 13 December in Middleton Hall at the University of Hull.
