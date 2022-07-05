bp and BOC explore UK hydrogen infrastructure network to accelerate the decarbonisation of UK road freight

The nine-month study provided important technical insights into requirements and options for hydrogen distribution, station design considerations, and dispensing costs for heavy duty transport applications.
The study concluded that, in the near-term, distribution of hydrogen as compressed gas via road trailer is the best option to stimulate the UK market for hydrogen fuel for heavy duty transport. Over the longer term, as the market expands into new geographies, both liquid and gaseous hydrogen have potential to play a role. bp and BOC are now exploring opportunities to collaborate to design and deploy an initial network for heavy duty transport hydrogen refuelling infrastructure in the UK.
Reducing emissions from heavy duty transportation can make an important contribution to meeting the UK’s climate goals. while making up just 5% of vehicle miles, heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) accounted for around 16% of UK road transport tailpipe emissions in 2019.
Richard Harding, senior vice president portfolio & integration, bp said: “Our customers in hard-to-abate sectors, such as heavy-duty transport, are demanding low carbon alternative fuels. They need and want to decarbonise. Cutting HGV emissions requires new infrastructure, and by bringing together our technical expertise, understanding of the supply chain, and insights from our customers, I am confident that together we can do more to drive change at pace for our customers.”
Jim Mercer, Business President, BOC UK & Ireland said: “If we are to meet net zero targets, tackling road freight emissions needs to happen now. This study shows us the optimal ways in which hydrogen can be used to help decarbonise the UK freight sector and BOC is proud to bring its extensive experience and expertise to this collaboration with bp, as we look at opportunities to deliver a hydrogen refuelling network for the UK’s Heavy Goods Vehicle market.”
In addition to the transport sector, bp and BOC are working with sectors that have significant carbon emissions to manage, to help them to decarbonise.
bp’s purpose is to reimagine energy for people and our planet. It has set out an ambition to be a net zero company by 2050, or sooner and help the world get to net zero, and a strategy for delivering on that ambition.
bp believes that low carbon hydrogen has a critical role to play in achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement. It sees low carbon hydrogen as an essential complement to electrification of global energy systems, with a key role in hard-to-abate transport and industrial sectors. Both green and blue hydrogen have a role to play and can provide solutions in different regions on the way to decarbonising the global energy system. For more information visit bp.com
BOC, a Linde company, is leading the UK and Ireland’s drive to enable commercial hydrogen transport supported by a UK-wide refuelling network. Its clean fuels team designs, builds and operates market leading proven, reliable and scalable refuelling station solutions that offer fast and familiar refuelling, using hydrogen. It works with councils and organisations within the transport sector who are aiming to take immediate action on air pollution and achieve net zero emissions by 2050.
BOC is a trusted partner with over 100-years’ experience producing, storing, distributing and dispensing hydrogen as a fuel. It designed, owns and operates one of Europe’s largest and highest performing refuelling stations at Kittybrewster, Aberdeen.
BOC’s parent company, Linde, is one of the world’s leading industrial gases and engineering companies, covering the full spectrum of the hydrogen value chain. With close to 200 hydrogen refuelling stations and 80 hydrogen electrolysis plants worldwide, Linde is at the forefront of the energy transition. http://www.boconline.co.uk/hydrogen-energy
