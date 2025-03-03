bp and Moto extend long-standing partnership with five-year contract renewal

bp today announces that it has signed a five-year contract with the UK motorway services operator Moto. This contract renewal is the latest phase of a long-standing relationship between the two companies that has spanned over 27 years. bp has been Moto’s primary fuel supplier since 1997 and under this new contract, will continue to supply fuel to 47 Moto forecourts across the UK’s motorway network.

The contract extends the partnership by an additional five years, with an option for the companies to renew for a further five years. The partnership includes supplying fuel to the brand new Moto Sawtry, a bp branded site due to open in Cambridgeshire on 31 March this year. This new site will offer motorists bp’s high quality fuel alongside the convenience of Moto’s forecourt offer.

Jo Hayward, VP mobility & convenience retail UK at bp, said: “Moto has been a key partner for bp for the past twenty-seven years and we are delighted to continue our partnership. The launch of the new bp branded site at Moto Sawtry is a great example of our shared commitment to customers, with bp’s quality fuel and Moto’s fantastic convenience offer.”