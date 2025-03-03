Site traffic information and cookies

bp and Moto extend long-standing partnership with five-year contract renewal

Published:
3 March 2025
  • bp has been Moto’s primary fuel supplier for the past 27 years
  • bp currently supplies fuel to 47 Moto forecourts across the UK motorway network
  • A brand-new bp branded site, Moto Sawtry, is set to open on the 31 March 2025
moto and bp partnership

bp today announces that it has signed a five-year contract with the UK motorway services operator Moto. This contract renewal is the latest phase of a long-standing relationship between the two companies that has spanned over 27 years. bp has been Moto’s primary fuel supplier since 1997 and under this new contract, will continue to supply fuel to 47 Moto forecourts across the UK’s motorway network.

 

The contract extends the partnership by an additional five years, with an option for the companies to renew for a further five years. The partnership includes supplying fuel to the brand new Moto Sawtry, a bp branded site due to open in Cambridgeshire on 31 March this year. This new site will offer motorists bp’s high quality fuel alongside the convenience of Moto’s forecourt offer.

 

Jo Hayward, VP mobility & convenience retail UK at bp, said: “Moto has been a key partner for bp for the past twenty-seven years and we are delighted to continue our partnership. The launch of the new bp branded site at Moto Sawtry is a great example of our shared commitment to customers, with bp’s quality fuel and Moto’s fantastic convenience offer.”

 

 

Ken McMeikan, CEO at Moto commented: “We’re absolutely delighted to extend our long-term partnership with bp for another five years, ensuring that motorists continue to benefit from convenient forecourt services at Moto locations across the UK. As a highly trusted and recognized brand, this partnership with bp continues to reinforce our commitment to delivering a reliable and quality refueling experience for drivers across the motorway network.”

 

bp supplies fuel to around 1,150 retail sites in the UK, this includes over 830 bp branded dealer retail sites.

 

bp delivers energy products and services to our customers around the world.

Our strategy is to transition to become an integrated energy company across resilient hydrocarbons, mobility and convenience and low carbon energy.  We believe bp can help deliver a better, more balanced, energy system that is secure and affordable as well as increasingly lower carbon.

 bp continues to invest in oil and gas to keep energy flowing to where and when it’s needed today. And to invest in our lower carbon and other transition businesses.  

