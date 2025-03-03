bp and Moto extend long-standing partnership with five-year contract renewal

bp today announces that it has signed a five-year contract with the UK motorway services operator Moto. This contract renewal is the latest phase of a long-standing relationship between the two companies that has spanned over 27 years. bp has been Moto’s primary fuel supplier since 1997 and under this new contract, will continue to supply fuel to 47 Moto forecourts across the UK’s motorway network.
The contract extends the partnership by an additional five years, with an option for the companies to renew for a further five years. The partnership includes supplying fuel to the brand new Moto Sawtry, a bp branded site due to open in Cambridgeshire on 31 March this year. This new site will offer motorists bp’s high quality fuel alongside the convenience of Moto’s forecourt offer.
bp supplies fuel to around 1,150 retail sites in the UK, this includes over 830 bp branded dealer retail sites.
bp press office London, bppress@bp.com, +44 7831 095541, +44 7919 217511
bp delivers energy products and services to our customers around the world.
Our strategy is to transition to become an integrated energy company across resilient hydrocarbons, mobility and convenience and low carbon energy. We believe bp can help deliver a better, more balanced, energy system that is secure and affordable as well as increasingly lower carbon.
bp continues to invest in oil and gas to keep energy flowing to where and when it’s needed today. And to invest in our lower carbon and other transition businesses.
For more information visit www.bp.com
In order to utilise the 'safe harbor' provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the 'PSLRA'), bp is providing the following cautionary statement. This press release contains certain forward-looking statements – that is, statements related to future, not past events and circumstances – which may relate to one or more of the financial condition, results of operations and businesses of bp and certain of the plans and objectives of bp with respect to these items. These statements are generally, but not always, identified by the use of words such as 'will', 'expects', 'is expected to', 'aims', 'should', 'may', 'objective', 'is likely to', 'intends', 'believes', 'anticipates', 'plans', 'we see' or similar expressions. Actual results may differ from those expressed in such statements, depending on a variety of factors including the risk factors set forth in our most recent Annual Report and Form 20-F under "Risk factors" and in any of our more recent public reports.
Our most recent Annual Report and Form 20-F and other period filings are available on our website at www.bp.com, or can be obtained from the SEC by calling 1-800-SEC-0330 or on its website at www.sec.gov.
0 134 25670330 134 2567