bp and Pure Planet form tech partnership, enabling energy consumers to make smart home and mobility choices

bp and 100% renewable energy supplier Pure Planet today announce a partnership to launch a new digital energy service that will support households, EV drivers and energy consumers in the UK.

The new digital service brings smarter control of renewable home energy, electric vehicles, batteries, smart heating and solar power, as well as carbon-offsetting options, onto one easy-to-use consumer platform. It will be launched exclusively on Pure Planet's award-winning app and website next month.

The low-carbon technology platform is intended to help people simply and more efficiently manage all of their varied energy usage – at home and on the road. The digital services will be available to

every Pure Planet Member and will be embedded into their app and online energy accounts.

Initial bp-powered features for Pure Planet Members include:

Personalised insights into energy consumption at home and on the move

An estimate of how many CO2 emissions members are saving with Pure Planet

EV drivers will see real-time data on their energy usage, car battery status and cost per mile

Ability to link any car (petrol & diesel) to the app to see and estimate of how much CO2 it emits and compare it with an electric vehicle

Recommendations for other sustainable solutions to help them save even more, such as smart thermostats and EV home charging points

Pure Planet co-founder and CEO, Andrew Ralston said:



“Future energy services are more dynamic, personal and digital. And they must be low carbon. This new service helps people manage their energy better by giving them all the information they need to reduce their emissions.

“By deepening our relationship with bp, we’re creating Pure Planet 2.0. We’re building on our low carbon and green contribution to society by offering exciting new tech services and low carbon insights and are looking forward to sharing these with a wider audience.”

bp’s senior vice president for Zero Carbon Energy, Felipe Arbelaez said:

“Industry, business and individuals all have a part to play in achieving a net zero future. Equipping energy users with knowledge and understanding can help them better manage their energy and make more sustainable choices. We are delighted to partner with Pure Planet to develop this smart tech which can help inform smarter energy decisions.”

The move unites the award-winning digital renewables retail expertise of Pure Planet with the e-mobility focus and scale of bp. Pure Planet, which launched in 2017, is Britain's first energy supplier to offer both 100% renewable electricity and 100% carbon offset gas as standard across all tariffs.

Pure Planet, recently named as a Which? recommended energy provider for the second year running, is also one of the Sunday Times’ Top 100 Small Companies to work for and the only independent energy supplier to be a signatory to the UN’s Global Compact, supporting the Sustainable Development Goals.

bp is a shareholder in Pure Planet. This exclusive UK partnership builds on the existing relationship between the two companies.