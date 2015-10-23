BP announced as major partner for Hull, UK City of Culture 2017

BP, which has a site at Saltend on the outskirts of Hull, is giving Hull 2017 its full backing.
The company has a long history of supporting arts and culture in the UK.
Peter Mather, group regional vice president, Europe, and head of country for BP, said:
“BP has a strong affinity with Hull. There have been operations on our site at Saltend for over 100 years and in 2017 we will celebrate 50 years of BP in Hull.
"BP is a major supporter of UK arts and culture with a programme that spans over 40 years. We believe that culture has the power to inspire and innovate, a precious investment for a thriving future.
"We are proud of our support for Hull, UK City of Culture 2017, which will enable audiences to engage with an exciting programme of excellence in the arts.”
Martin Green, chief executive of Hull 2017, said: “BP’s commitment to supporting arts in the UK, along with its long-standing contribution to the social and economic life of Hull, makes them an ideal partner for Hull 2017.
This partnership will help us to deliver a programme of great art and culture that will inspire and engage people locally, nationally and internationally. Just as important, it will help us to secure a lasting legacy for Hull 2017 that will benefit local residents and communities for generations to come.”
Councillor Stephen Brady, leader of Hull City Council, added: “As a city, we have put cultural regeneration at the heart of our plans to reinvigorate the local economy, create jobs and improve the lives of local people. Hull 2017 and BP are integral to those plans and I am delighted to see that they are now joining forces to ensure that Hull makes the most of its year as UK City of Culture.”
The formal announcement of BP as a major partner will be made at the latest Hull 2017 update event, to be held at Hull Truck Theatre on Friday, October 23. The event will also include the launch of the Hull 2017 brand identity.
BP is one of the world's leading international oil and gas companies operating in over 80 countries worldwide. Headquartered in the UK, BP is one of the country’s largest businesses and a major energy producer and supplier to the nation.
In 2017 BP will celebrate its 50 years of industry in Hull and the surrounding communities. Its site at Saltend is home to some of its most innovative and cutting edge activities. Its Acetyls manufacturing site is the largest producer of acetic acid in Europe and its products are key building blocks for films, fibres, fabric, food packaging and pharmaceuticals. The site also hosts the Hull Research and Technology Centre (HRTC), a global hub where new technologies for producing petrochemicals are developed, tested and piloted.
BP is a major supporter of UK arts and culture with a programme that spans over 40 years. As a longstanding investor in culture, the company recognises that the experience of new ideas has the power to inspire and innovate and is proud that its support of Hull 2017 brings together its commitment to the Humber region with a wider celebration of excellence and access to the arts.
Hull secured the title of UK City of Culture 2017 in November 2013. Hull is only the second city to hold the title, and the first in England.
The vision of the Hull 2017 Culture Company, the delivery organisation of the project, is “to deliver 365 days of transformative culture in 2017 through a range of diverse and high-profile events and projects”.
Following on from the Olympics and Paralympics, Commonwealth Games and the Tour de France in Yorkshire, Hull 2017 is the next major event in the nation’s cultural calendar.
The Culture Company is an independent organisation with charitable status, funded both publicly and privately.
Hull 2017’s international partners are: Aarhus, Denmark, European Capital of Culture 2017; Reykjavic, Iceland; Rotterdam, The Netherlands; and Freetown, Sierra Leone (twinned with Hull).
