BP announced as major partner for Hull, UK City of Culture 2017

BP is one of the world's leading international oil and gas companies operating in over 80 countries worldwide. Headquartered in the UK, BP is one of the country’s largest businesses and a major energy producer and supplier to the nation.



In 2017 BP will celebrate its 50 years of industry in Hull and the surrounding communities. Its site at Saltend is home to some of its most innovative and cutting edge activities. Its Acetyls manufacturing site is the largest producer of acetic acid in Europe and its products are key building blocks for films, fibres, fabric, food packaging and pharmaceuticals. The site also hosts the Hull Research and Technology Centre (HRTC), a global hub where new technologies for producing petrochemicals are developed, tested and piloted.

BP is a major supporter of UK arts and culture with a programme that spans over 40 years. As a longstanding investor in culture, the company recognises that the experience of new ideas has the power to inspire and innovate and is proud that its support of Hull 2017 brings together its commitment to the Humber region with a wider celebration of excellence and access to the arts.

Hull: UK City of Culture 2017

Hull secured the title of UK City of Culture 2017 in November 2013. Hull is only the second city to hold the title, and the first in England.





The vision of the Hull 2017 Culture Company, the delivery organisation of the project, is “to deliver 365 days of transformative culture in 2017 through a range of diverse and high-profile events and projects”.



Following on from the Olympics and Paralympics, Commonwealth Games and the Tour de France in Yorkshire, Hull 2017 is the next major event in the nation’s cultural calendar.



The Culture Company is an independent organisation with charitable status, funded both publicly and privately. To date, more than 60% of its £18m funding target has been secured or committed with key contributions coming from:

Principal partners - Hull City Council, Arts Council England, East Riding of Yorkshire Council, Yorkshire Water and the University of Hull

- Hull City Council, Arts Council England, East Riding of Yorkshire Council, Yorkshire Water and the University of Hull Major partners - BP, British Council and Spirit of 2012.

Hull 2017’s international partners are: Aarhus, Denmark, European Capital of Culture 2017; Reykjavic, Iceland; Rotterdam, The Netherlands; and Freetown, Sierra Leone (twinned with Hull).

