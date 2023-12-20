bp braces for a merry rush: 1.5 million cups of coffee and thousands of pastries set to fuel the great Christmas getaway

Pastries and turnovers

200,000 bacon and cheese turnovers, 150,000 sausage rolls, 120,000 packs of cookies, 60,000 packs of jam doughnuts, 50,000 butter croissants, and 60,000 bacon baps, all expected to be sold in the three weeks before Christmas.



Treats for the car

Data indicates 200,000 energy drinks, 500,000 bags of crisps, and 1 million confectionery items will be sold in the week before Christmas – keeping customers fuelled on the long journey home in more ways than one.



Speciality drinks

bp’s speciality drinks are experiencing a surge with bp’s Caramel Fudge Latte soaring from 1,600 cups sold per week last year to 6,500 cups per week this year.



Last-minute gifts

Whether hoping for a windfall before Christmas, or perhaps picking up a last-minute present for a distant relative, shoppers are estimated to purchase over 250,000 lottery tickets and scratch cards from bp retail stores this week. More welcome gifts include the M&S Snowy Christmas shortbread tin, giant 4.5kg Toblerones and ‘mini’ favourites such as the Lindt Teddy, Maltesers Mini Reindeers and Cadbury Puds.

Christmas plants and flower bouquets will hit stores on 21 December – with over 70,000 expected to fly off the shelves.



Christmas dinner saviours

Ensuring even the most last-minute Christmas dinner is a renowned success, bp’s M&S Food stores have all the essentials for every feast – from turkey joints and pigs in blankets to brussels sprouts and Christmas puddings.

Jo Hayward, vice president, convenience Europe at bp, says: “Driving home for Christmas is a UK tradition, adding to the anticipation of a well-earned break. We’re focused on giving our customers a convenient shopping experience, so whether you’re stopping off to buy last-minute presents, refuelling with a caffeine kick, stocking up on hot food and snacks for the car, or grabbing forgotten items for Christmas dinner, we’ve got something for everyone.”

BPme Rewards loyalty customers benefit from instant savings on a range of products sold in bp stores, including M&S Food and Wild Bean Cafe. BPme Rewards Price discounts will be automatically applied at the till on selected products, when customers scan their BPme Rewards card or app at around 300 bp company-owned retail sites across the UK. Current offers include 15 percent saving on selected 70cl bottles of spirits, a four for three promotion on M&S party food and buy three bottles save 25% on M&S wine and prosecco.

