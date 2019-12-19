Site traffic information and cookies

BP’s Career Ready internships inspire young futures

Release date:
19 December 2019
In the past 10 years, more than 100 students have joined BP as summer interns – and, armed with new skills and their confidence boosted, four have come back as full-time employees
2019 Career Ready interns and their BP mentors
Every summer, budding interns from the Career Ready programme join BP for summer internships ‎within IST in Canary Wharf, the ICBT in Sunbury and our North Sea headquarters for six-week paid ‎internships.‎

 

They are designed to support students, some of whom are from challenging backgrounds, to build ‎their essential work skills in communication, team work and networking.

 

One of the programme’s key drivers is to support social mobility and the journey to employment ‎for the young people taking part

 

In the past 10 years, more than 100 students have joined BP as interns – and gone on to achieve ‎more. The programme is sponsored internally by Brian Puffer, CFO, IST, and is one of our long-‎standing BP in the community initiatives.‎ One of the programme’s key drivers is to support social mobility and the journey to employment ‎for the young people taking part.‎

 

Four Career Ready interns have been offered roles in BP – testament to our employee volunteers ‎for providing these great opportunities, and to Career Ready for enabling BP to work with these ‎determined young people.‎

 

Paid internship leads to job at BP

One such intern is Joshua Wakefield, who participated in a paid internship at BP in the 2017 Career ‎Ready programme and is now working in the operations team.

 

Wakefield says the experience helped him to develop the skills, confidence and opportunity ‎needed to start a career at BP: “Before Career Ready, I didn’t have much of a plan for my future ‎and what I wanted to achieve. My internship made me much more focused and determined.”‎

 

Career Ready is a UK registered charity whose mission is to ensure every young person should ‎have the skills, confidence and opportunity to enjoy a rewarding future. It works across the UK to ‎connect disadvantaged young people with the world of work, unlocking their potential and ‎levelling the playing field.‎

From summer intern to BP employee – Joshua's story

A student at North Kent College, Joshua Wakefield enjoyed a paid internship at BP in 2017 through the ‎Career Ready programme.

 

“Career Ready and my paid internship at BP completely changed my ‎outlook,” he says.‎‎


“During my time at BP, I was able to experience what it was like to work 9-5 – including the pains of ‎unreliable trains – and to take part in conference calls with people from across the world and make ‎friends for life with the other interns.‎


Focus and determination‎

“I really enjoyed the experience of working at BP and, subsequently, I became more focused and ‎determined to start a career, as I knew that university wasn’t for me.‎

“On completing the Career Ready programme and achieving a triple distinction in my business and ‎economics course, I began to apply for school leaver programmes in and around the City of ‎London.‎‎

 

“After completing many stages of online applications, tests, online interviews, face-to-face ‎interviews and assessment centres with different companies, I was lucky enough to receive an ‎offer to join an investment bank.‎”

 

BP's positive work ethic

But there was a surprising development, says Wakefield. ‎“I also received a call from a former colleague at BP who recommended that I apply for a ‎position there. As my internship had shown such a positive view of BP and I was impressed with ‎the attitude towards work within the company, I decided to accept the position at BP instead.

 

‎‎“I’m currently working in the operations department, where the I help to maximise commercial ‎value for BP voyages while ensuring that safety is at the forefront of the business. This involves ‎ensuring that the tanks in Scandinavia are continuously filled with stock, as train movements take ‎place every day to fill local airports, as well as ensuring that I am aligned with the traders over when ‎they need to bring stocks into these regions.”‎

