BP’s Career Ready internships inspire young futures

Every summer, budding interns from the Career Ready programme join BP for summer internships ‎within IST in Canary Wharf, the ICBT in Sunbury and our North Sea headquarters for six-week paid ‎internships.‎

They are designed to support students, some of whom are from challenging backgrounds, to build ‎their essential work skills in communication, team work and networking.

One of the programme’s key drivers is to support social mobility and the journey to employment ‎for the young people taking part

In the past 10 years, more than 100 students have joined BP as interns – and gone on to achieve ‎more. The programme is sponsored internally by Brian Puffer, CFO, IST, and is one of our long-‎standing BP in the community initiatives.‎

Four Career Ready interns have been offered roles in BP – testament to our employee volunteers ‎for providing these great opportunities, and to Career Ready for enabling BP to work with these ‎determined young people.‎

Paid internship leads to job at BP

One such intern is Joshua Wakefield, who participated in a paid internship at BP in the 2017 Career ‎Ready programme and is now working in the operations team.



Wakefield says the experience helped him to develop the skills, confidence and opportunity ‎needed to start a career at BP: “Before Career Ready, I didn’t have much of a plan for my future ‎and what I wanted to achieve. My internship made me much more focused and determined.”‎

Career Ready is a UK registered charity whose mission is to ensure every young person should ‎have the skills, confidence and opportunity to enjoy a rewarding future. It works across the UK to ‎connect disadvantaged young people with the world of work, unlocking their potential and ‎levelling the playing field.‎