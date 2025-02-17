bp Coast 2 Coast committee selects four charities to benefit from 16th charity cycle across Scotland

Almost 70 people will take part in the bp Coast 2 Coast event in aid of the Russell Anderson Foundation, Simpsons Special Care Babies, the Teddy Bear Development Playgroup and Murtle Market by Camphill School.
The 234-mile cycle will take place over three days in June. The endurance challenge, now in its 16th year, has raised more than £2million pounds for charity.
Each year, four charities are selected by bp North Sea employees to benefit from the proceeds of the cycle.
This year, committee member and bp TAR specialist, Gary McIntosh, a Coast 2 Coast veteran who has completed the ride four times, nominated the Russell Anderson Foundation.
The foundation, run by ex-professional footballer Russell Anderson, aims to improve the lives of children in socially deprived areas of Aberdeen through programmes that make a difference to their health and wellbeing.
After volunteering at a summer camp and helping redecorate one of the foundation’s skills hubs with his team, Gary McIntosh said it was a ‘no brainer’ to nominate the charity.
The challenge is open to cyclists of all abilities with individuals covering their own accommodation and food costs. Each cyclist has a fundraising target of £1,000 and the total fundraising is split between the four charities.
The group is mainly made up of bp employees as well as bp alumni, representatives from the chosen charities and local organisations. Any money raised by bp employees will be matched by the bp Foundation – doubling the value of their contributions.
Last year the challenge raised almost £165,000, which was split between four charities, and this year, the committee hope to raise more.
As one of four charities to benefit from the fundraising this year the Russell Anderson Foundation will use any money raised to continue delivering educational sessions in its 13 partner schools in Aberdeen.
To sponsor one of the four Coast 2 Coast charities, you can select your preferred cause and click the link below.
Murtle Market by Camphill Schools
Simpsons Special Care Babies
The Teddy Bear Development Playgroup
Issued by BIG Partnership on behalf of bp.
For more information, please contact Joanna Macdonald: joanna.macdonald@bigpartnership.co.uk or 07706334975.
The Russell Anderson Foundation improves the lives of children in socially deprived areas of Aberdeen through life-changing programmes that make a sustainable and measurable difference to their health and wellbeing. And who better to inspire and lead them than a professional footballer who has achieved so much on and off the field?
https://www.russellandersonfoundation.org/
Simpsons Special Care Babies is an entirely voluntary run charity, founded in Edinburgh in 1985. Our primary objective is to support the specialist care that the wonderful staff of the Simpson Neonatal Unit provide to babies born prematurely or sick. Our aim is to raise funds to support our 4 pillars: state of the art equipment, the most advanced staff training, groundbreaking research in the field of neonatology, and the well-being of the families in the Neonatal Unit, complementing and enhancing that already provided by the NHS.
Murtle Market (MM) is a Social Enterprise by Camphill School Aberdeen, where children and young people find meaningful skill development opportunities. MM also sets out to contribute to cultural transition to a more sustainable lifestyle in the west of Aberdeen City, it will offer:
Funds raised at C2C will go towards alleviating operational costs to secure the early success of this project and making sure students will access the right opportunities.
Murtle Market – organic refillery and coffee takeaway
The Teddy Bear Developmental Playgroup was established in Buckie in 1985 by a local GP who recognised a need to provide care for pre-school children who required additional support with their development. Having operated from the same council-supported premises in Buckie for over thirty years, the group lost their place there for reasons outwith their control. After a short period working from two temporary locations, the group have secured a much more suitable home, back in Buckie, where they are better placed to provide bespoke care for local children, with Additional Support Needs, for years to come. Teddies can now offer support to up to ten children per session, on a one-to-one or one-to-two ratio of staff to children, giving those children the level of attention and support that they need and deserve. The core objective of the group is to promote the care and education of pre-school age children with special needs and to provide or assist in the provision of facilities, in the interest of social welfare, for recreation and other leisure-time occupation so that the quality of life of the children and their parents/carers can be improved.
bp press office London, bppress@bp.com, +44 7831 095541, +44 7919 217511
bp delivers energy products and services to our customers around the world.
Our strategy is to transition to become an integrated energy company across resilient hydrocarbons, mobility and convenience and low carbon energy. We believe bp can help deliver a better, more balanced, energy system that is secure and affordable as well as increasingly lower carbon.
bp continues to invest in oil and gas to keep energy flowing to where and when it’s needed today. And to invest in our lower carbon and other transition businesses.
For more information visit www.bp.com