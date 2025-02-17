bp Coast 2 Coast committee selects four charities to benefit from 16th charity cycle across Scotland

A team of amateur cyclists are to take part in a coast-to-coast challenge this summer, pedalling from Dumbarton to Aberdeen in aid of four charities.



Almost 70 people will take part in the bp Coast 2 Coast event in aid of the Russell Anderson Foundation, Simpsons Special Care Babies, the Teddy Bear Development Playgroup and Murtle Market by Camphill School.



The 234-mile cycle will take place over three days in June. The endurance challenge, now in its 16th year, has raised more than £2million pounds for charity.

Each year, four charities are selected by bp North Sea employees to benefit from the proceeds of the cycle.

This year, committee member and bp TAR specialist, Gary McIntosh, a Coast 2 Coast veteran who has completed the ride four times, nominated the Russell Anderson Foundation.



The foundation, run by ex-professional footballer Russell Anderson, aims to improve the lives of children in socially deprived areas of Aberdeen through programmes that make a difference to their health and wellbeing.



After volunteering at a summer camp and helping redecorate one of the foundation’s skills hubs with his team, Gary McIntosh said it was a ‘no brainer’ to nominate the charity.



He said:

“Through my involvement with the foundation I was able to see firsthand the work it does in the local community to support children and their families. “The ethos of the foundation is all about giving every child a chance to be the best that they can be, and this aligns with our desire at bp to support social mobility in the areas where we live and work. “It will be great on the last day of the cycle, when we reach the summit of a hill called the Lecht, to take a moment to catch our breath and think about the difference we can make to the local community by raising as much money as possible for the foundation and all our chosen charities. We will also have the knowledge that the rest of the ride that day is downhill!

The challenge is open to cyclists of all abilities with individuals covering their own accommodation and food costs. Each cyclist has a fundraising target of £1,000 and the total fundraising is split between the four charities.



The group is mainly made up of bp employees as well as bp alumni, representatives from the chosen charities and local organisations. Any money raised by bp employees will be matched by the bp Foundation – doubling the value of their contributions.



Last year the challenge raised almost £165,000, which was split between four charities, and this year, the committee hope to raise more.



As one of four charities to benefit from the fundraising this year the Russell Anderson Foundation will use any money raised to continue delivering educational sessions in its 13 partner schools in Aberdeen.



Russell Anderson, founder of the foundation, said:

"We were absolutely thrilled to learn that we had been chosen as one of the charities for this year’s Coast 2 Coast challenge and our heartfelt thanks goes to bp for its support. Funds such as these are a vital part of the support we can give local children and young people. “For our sins, Louise Douglas, our business development and fundraising manager, and myself will be joining around 70 other cyclists in June, for what will be a challenging but enjoyable few days. Obviously, I would encourage everyone to support this extremely worthwhile campaign, if they can, as we attempt to top last year’s incredible total.”

To sponsor one of the four Coast 2 Coast charities, you can select your preferred cause and click the link below.

Russell Anderson Foundation

Murtle Market by Camphill Schools

Simpsons Special Care Babies

The Teddy Bear Development Playgroup