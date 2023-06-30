bp InTruck Connect digital payments solution launched with leading truck OEMs

bp InTruck Connect simplifies the refuelling process for fleet managers and drivers

The app-based solution is first launching in the UK with Mercedes-Benz Trucks UK, ahead of a broader rollout

bp is launching its new digital payments solution for fleets - bp InTruck Connect - in collaboration with Mercedes-Benz Trucks UK.



The bp InTruck Connect app is designed to make fleet managers’ lives easier. The app automatically provides accurate information on fuel purchases, mileage and other data to fleet managers, reducing the risk of discrepancies and removing the need for drivers to enter mileage themselves. It also connects bp fuel cards with truck data, which enhances fuelling security by identifying any fuel volume discrepancies by analyzing fuel dispensed via pump vs fuel that went into the truck tank.



Thanks to bp’s pilots with leading OEMs like Mercedes-Benz Trucks UK, the app is easy to install in trucks’ existing infotainment systems, and does not require any additional, expensive hardware. It’s also very flexible, with fleet managers able to decide at any time how many vehicles they want to register for the app, and they can reduce or increase that number whenever they need to.



bp InTruck Connect also makes life easier for drivers. When they need to refuel their truck, they simply confirm the fuelling site through the app, unlock the pump and refuel. They don’t need to leave their vehicle unattended at any point, and the app logs the transaction and pays for the fuel itself. bp InTruck Connect brings greater security and transparency to the refuelling process for fleet managers and drivers.

Alexandru Eftimiu, VP Fleet Europe at bp, commented: “We are providing innovative, digital-first solutions to make our customers’ lives easier. bp InTruck Connect simplifies the refuelling process and makes it efficient and easy for both drivers and managers, saving time and giving them greater clarity over their fuel purchases.”

Mercedes-Benz Trucks Sales Director Stuart Jeggo added: “The bp InTruck Connect App will make a genuine contribution to reducing time and hassle for busy drivers and fleet managers – but it’s just one of many ways operators can make use of the systems already installed in their Mercedes-Benz trucks, to streamline many of the day-to-day processes involved in keeping their businesses working efficiently.”



More information: bp In-Truck Connect