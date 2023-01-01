bp invests in future green skills with backing for 20 scholarships at Redcar and Cleveland College

Energy giant bp has teamed up with Redcar and Cleveland College to offer 20 school leavers the chance to earn while they learn on a bespoke two-year engineering programme that will specialise in the green skills needed for the future.

Delivered at the college’s all new Clean Energy Education Hub, due to open this spring, the Teesside Clean Energy Technician scholarship programme will come with a £100 weekly term-time allowance and aims to inspire and motivate future talent.



Louise Kingham, bp’s UK head of country and senior vice president of Europe, said: “We believe that our planned hydrogen and CCS projects can help turn Teesside into a world-class low carbon energy hub, and that local people will be at the heart of that transition.



“That’s why we are partnering with Redcar and Cleveland College to invest in young Teessiders and provide the training they need to access high-quality low carbon jobs that will sustain the region for decades to come.”



By working alongside bp, the college scholarships have been created to ensure the knowledge and skills taught meet the needs of future developments in carbon capture and the green industries. Applications are now open for the full-time two-year course due to start this September.



Redcar and Cleveland College’s principal Jason Faulkner said: “This is an incredible opportunity for those age 16 to 18 who are wanting to train to be an engineer with an interest in working in the renewables sector.



“To be in with the chance of not only have the backing of an industry giant, but also to be paid to train straight from school, is something that shouldn’t be overlooked or underestimated. We expect the competition for these 20 places to be fierce.”



As the Tees Valley continues to take its place at the forefront of developments in the clean and renewable energy sector, the scholarship announcement has been welcomed by Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen.

He said: “With Net Zero Teesside and its blue and green hydrogen projects, bp is massively investing in our region in the cleaner, safer and healthier industries of the future – and now it’s backing local people too. These scholarships will give the next generation of workers a huge leg-up in securing a successful career as we drive the UK’s low-carbon sector.

“These are fantastic opportunities, complementing our other initiatives to identify skills gaps, upskill our workforce and give people and businesses the tools they need, so everyone right across Teesside, Hartlepool and Darlington can benefit from these pioneering schemes.”



Redcar and Cleveland College principal Jason added: “At Redcar and Cleveland College, through our Clean Energy Education Hub, we recognise we have an important role to play in equipping young people, and adults, with the skills to benefit from the green, clean careers ahead.



“To have the support and expertise of industry leaders behind us is integral. The backing of bp for these young people in their education is yet another clear indicator of bp’s commitment to this region and our communities.”



To register your interest in the Teesside Clean Energy Technician scholarship programme at Redcar and Cleveland College, in partnership with bp, starting this September, email: bpscholarships@cleveland.ac.uk