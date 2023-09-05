bp launches loyalty pricing programme

bp has strengthened it’s BPme Rewards loyalty scheme with the launch of loyalty pricing - giving customers exclusive discounts on retail store products. BPme Rewards Price discounts will be automatically applied at the till on selected products, including M&S Food and Wild Bean Cafe, when customers scan their BPme Rewards card or app at around 300 bp company-owned retail sites across the UK.



BPme Rewards Price is bp’s first loyalty pricing scheme and sees bp go beyond the conventional model of a points-based loyalty programme.

Sonya Adams, VP mobility and convenience retail UK at bp, commented: “We’re listening to our customers and evolving our convenience proposition to give them what they want – rewards they really value and money off products in our stores. It’s all part of how we are evolving our convenience proposition and providing customers on-the-move with quality food and beverage-led offers at our network of convenient roadside locations across the UK.”

The products included in the BPme Rewards Price promotions will regularly change throughout the year. Current promotions include buy three bottles of M&S Food wine and save 25%1, a 50 pence saving on a Wild Bean Cafe breakfast bap and drink and a 40 pence multibuy saving when purchasing two bottles of Lucozade Sport. All products are subject to availability.



Customers will enjoy these savings on some of their favourite products, while continuing to earn points that can be redeemed on fuel or store purchases and with selected partners including Amazon and M&S. Customers will also continue to receive personalised promotions through the BPme app. Non-members can join the BPme Rewards loyalty programme by simply downloading the BPme app or picking up a physical card in store.



Convenience is one of bp’s five strategic transition growth engines that it intends to rapidly grow through this decade as part of its transition from an international oil company to an integrated energy company delivering solutions for customers. By 2030, bp aims for around half its annual investment to go into the transition growth engines and to support convenience growth bp will continue to invest in new consumer-facing digital products that deliver personalised experiences to drive customer loyalty.



1Applicable to customers in England only. In Scotland a save £2 on selected M&S wines offer applies.