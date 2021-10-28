bp launches new Ultimate STEM Challenge with a net zero theme

Since 1968 bp has been investing in education in the UK. We have engaged young people in science, engineering and technology by linking the curriculum to careers and inspiring students to take on the challenges of invention and creativity.



To protect our planet for future generations, one of the biggest challenges the world faces is to limit rising global temperatures and so reduce some of the effects of climate change. To limit rising global temperatures, we need to be aiming to get to net zero. This is reached when the amount of greenhouse gases produced by human activity and released to our atmosphere is the same as the amount taken out. This year the bp Educational Service’s Ultimate STEM Challenge invites young people to look at the things they can do locally and to use science and technology to come up with a net zero plan for their own community.

The launch of the competition coincides with the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26). This summit brings parties together to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. The USC comes at a critical time when scientists are telling us that climate change is one of the greatest threats the world faces, and encourages young people to get involved, take action and help to make a difference. Science is at the heart of how we can all make a positive impact on nature and the environment.

bp Ultimate STEM Challenge

My Net Zero Community is a STEM competition and education programme that teaches young people about net zero and why it’s important. It’s an exciting opportunity for students to reimagine or invent a way of helping their local community move towards net zero.

Teachers, parents and STEM Club leaders can use the exciting launch video to introduce the topic, explain the concept of net zero, set this year’s challenge and inspire students to take part and make their ideas a reality. ​​​​​​​

It’s easy to take part

Simply download the ready-to-go packs with lesson plans, a homework activity and entry forms. Resources are designed for use in classrooms, at home and for remote learning.

