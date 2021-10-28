bp launches new Ultimate STEM Challenge with a net zero theme

To protect our planet for future generations, one of the biggest challenges the world faces is to limit rising global temperatures and so reduce some of the effects of climate change. To limit rising global temperatures, we need to be aiming to get to net zero. This is reached when the amount of greenhouse gases produced by human activity and released to our atmosphere is the same as the amount taken out. This year the bp Educational Service’s Ultimate STEM Challenge invites young people to look at the things they can do locally and to use science and technology to come up with a net zero plan for their own community.
The launch of the competition coincides with the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26). This summit brings parties together to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. The USC comes at a critical time when scientists are telling us that climate change is one of the greatest threats the world faces, and encourages young people to get involved, take action and help to make a difference. Science is at the heart of how we can all make a positive impact on nature and the environment.
My Net Zero Community is a STEM competition and education programme that teaches young people about net zero and why it’s important. It’s an exciting opportunity for students to reimagine or invent a way of helping their local community move towards net zero.
Teachers, parents and STEM Club leaders can use the exciting launch video to introduce the topic, explain the concept of net zero, set this year’s challenge and inspire students to take part and make their ideas a reality.
Simply download the ready-to-go packs with lesson plans, a homework activity and entry forms. Resources are designed for use in classrooms, at home and for remote learning.
The challenge is open to 9 to 14-year olds across the UK. Entries will be judged in two categories: age 9-11 and age 11-14. Pupils may enter as individuals or teams of 3-4.
The competition will also launch in other countries for the first time later this year! More news on that to follow.
The overall winner will receive £3,000 for a sustainable project in their community, while the runners up will receive £1,000 each.
For full details and resources see: bp.com/ultimatestemchallenge
About the bp Ultimate STEM Challengebp is a long-term supporter of education and continues to encourage and energize every generation; helping them gain a better understanding of how important STEM subjects are now and in the future. Businesses need a steady stream of talented people with a strong foundation in science, technology, engineering and maths who will continue to drive progress and innovation and will solve the challenges that humanity will face in the years to come.
bp’s Ultimate STEM Challenge has been designed to help young people develop their creativity, problem-solving skills and employability by tackling real-world challenges. The competition has been developed based on insights from the ground-breaking ‘Enterprising Science’ research which shows that the more science capital (science-related qualifications, interest, literacy and social contacts) a young person has, the more likely they are to pursue a STEM career.