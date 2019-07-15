bp named a Stonewall top employer for third year in a row

bp is one of fourteen organizations recognized globally by Stonewall and bp’s Pride business resource group - who support lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT+) employees - have worked to establish a safe, inclusive work environment where employees can bring their whole selves to work.



The Global Index recognizes organizations who have navigated the challenge of upholding inclusive values globally and made progress towards LGBT+ equality, no matter where in the world they operate. It promotes organizations who develop a clear and rigorous action plan for their work across the globe.

Key facts:

In more than half the world, lesbian, gay, bi or trans people may not be protected from discrimination by workplace law. This means that LGBT+ employees can be rejected for jobs, overlooked for promotion or fired for being who they are.

Eight countries allow trans people to self-determine their legal gender. Other countries that give trans people the right to legally change their gender have invasive requirements in place, such as forced sterilisation, other medical interventions or mental health assessments.

In 69 countries, it remains illegal to have sex with a person of the same sex.

The UN Independent Expert on sexual orientation and gender identity found that LGBT+ and gender non-conforming people face the near certainty of suffering violence during their lives.



Recognition is a wonderful way to confirm that we’re making a difference; we all work hard to embrace diversity, to make it simply part of who we are and how we work – we do it because it’s the right thing to do, but recognition is nice. In bp we embrace the richness of our diverse workforce – supporting LGBT is a source of inspiration and insight for our team, being a powerful example of valuing everyone equally.” Alan Haywood, CEO IST and bp Pride UK executive sponsor



Why was bp selected?

bp offers sexual orientation and gender identity training globally, which also includes trans-specific training. bp seeks to maintain an inclusive work environment even in countries where LGBT+ people may not be protected by workplace law and where same-sex relationships are criminalised, posing a serious legal, ethical and practical challenge to global employers.



Stonewall were impressed by bp’s efforts in Hungary in which all new employees must attend diversity and inclusion training and a roundtable discussion, which is attended by a member of the Hungary bp Pride BRG. All employees in Hungary are also invited to ‘Safe Space’ training sessions dedicated to sexual orientation and gender identity topics, with content adapted to the national and regional context.



Ruth Hunt – chief executive for Stonewall said: “bp have demonstrated a real commitment to ensuring that all their lesbian, gay, bi and trans staff and stakeholders feel included at work and we’re delighted to name them as one of our Top Global Employers for 2019. All 14 of these businesses truly are at forefront of driving global LGBT inclusion in the workplace, which is such a crucial step in getting us closer to LGBT equality.”