bp and Norton Rose Fulbright to join forces with Aspiring Solicitors on student mentoring scheme

The mentoring scheme will support 40 Black, Asian and minority ethnic university students in the UK who wish to pursue a career in law. The students, who have been selected by Aspiring Solicitors, will be mentored by lawyers from bp and Norton Rose Fulbright through September to November 2021. With group mentoring and bespoke workshops the scheme aims to help the students develop commercial knowledge and confidence. In addition, Aspiring Solicitors will offer participants vacation scheme and training contract application support.

Aspiring Solicitors, set up by former Norton Rose Fulbright associate Chris White in 2013, works with law firms and legal teams to provide coaching, mentoring, and wider employability assistance for aspiring solicitors from under-represented groups in order to enhance diversity and inclusion within the legal profession.

Chris White of Aspiring Solicitors commented: “We are delighted to be working with Norton Rose Fulbright and bp on this scheme. It is an opportunity for both mentors and mentees to develop awareness and understanding of differences essential to create a positive and effective legal profession.”

Eric Nitcher, executive vice president legal, bp commented: “This mentoring scheme reflects bp’s commitment to increasing diversity in the workplace, across our supply chain and the legal profession more broadly. We are excited to offer this opportunity and look forward to supporting the mentees as they take further steps towards a future in law.”

Louise Higginbottom, chief risk and regulatory officer, Europe, Middle East and Asia and bp relationship partner, Norton Rose Fulbright commented: “Increasing access to careers in law is a priority for our firm and we want to ensure we improve diversity and inclusion in our own business. We’re delighted that bp asked us to collaborate on the Aspiring Solicitors mentoring scheme and we look forward to supporting the students with their career aspirations.”