BP now accepting Android Pay

Android Pay enables users of android phones in the UK to pay for goods and services by merely tapping their phone against a contactless terminal. According to Kantar Worldpanel (January 2016), android users make up more than 50% of the UK smart phone market. The use of contactless payments is growing in the UK, between January and December 2015 the number of contactless transactions made at BP’s UK petrol stations each month rose from 700,000 to 2 million.

Yves Bortolini, cards and payment proposition manager, BP, said: “Our customers tell us that they want their shopping experience to be fast, efficient and convenient. Adding Android Pay as a payment option at the till meets that need. We believe that sooner or later the smartphone is going to replace the wallet and we’re really pleased to be spearheading that shift.”

Currently, the Android Pay transaction limit is £30 at BP. However, the company expects to increase that limit before the end of the year.

To use Android Pay, customers will need to download the Android Pay app from the Google Play Store. For more information about how to set up your own device, visit www.android.com/pay

