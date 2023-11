bp has published its fourth UK gender pay gap report. Take a look at the infographic to understand what a gender pay gap is and why bp has one, as well as to discover some actions we're taking to increase gender representation.

bp publishes its gender pay gap data in response to UK legislation introduced in 2017. Pay and bonus gaps are reported for entities with at least 250 employees. BP had six UK legal entities eligible at 5 April 2020 (BP p.l.c, BP Chemicals, BP Exploration, BP Express Shopping, BP Oil and BP Pulse), their data are included below.