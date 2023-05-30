bp pulse brings the latest EV charging to Milton Keynes

bp pulse, a leading high-speed EV charging network in the UK, is upgrading the charging network in its home of Milton Keynes with new chargers.

Across 14 locations in central Milton Keynes, and outer areas such as Bletchley, Chepstow, New Bradwell and Wolverton, bp pulse has already updated around 25 legacy 7 kW on-street units that reached the end of their service life. This will ensure that local community and businesses can benefit from the latest EV charging technology.

The replacement 7kW chargers show bp pulse’s commitment to upgrading legacy technology and improving reliability and charging speeds for our customers, without compromising on spaces on busy streets and pedestrian footpaths. The units are being installed in the same positions as existing legacy units.

Additionally, bp pulse is also working with the Milton Keynes Council to deliver a second phase of 7 kW and 50 kW installs. The phase is at planning stage and will commence in 2023.

This programme of work demonstrates bp pulse’s continued commitment to Milton Keynes, the headquarters of bp pulse where the company has played a pivotal role in the development of EV charging infrastructure.

For over a decade since the first roll-out of public charging in Milton Keynes in 2012, bp pulse’s infrastructure has been instrumental in keeping EV drivers on the road.

Akira Kirton, vice president, bp pulse UK, said: “Milton Keynes is bp pulse’s home in the UK, and as one of the very first places to have public charge points, a pioneer of EV charging. Replacing the legacy chargers with the latest bp pulse technology will ensure local people and businesses continue to benefit from conveniently located, fast and reliable charging”.



bp pulse is one of leading public EV charging networks in the UK. It has ambitious plans to deliver on-the-go and destination charging infrastructure. bp pulse will increase its rapid and ultra-fast charging network fivefold by 2030, which includes hundreds of charging hubs. Today, around 70% of the UK population live within 5 miles of a bp pulse rapid or ultra-fast charge point.



bp is backing Britain with plans to invest up to £18 billion in the UK energy system by the end of 2030. This includes up to £1 billion for EV charging infrastructure.

About bp pulse

bp pulse is bp’s electric vehicle (EV) charging business. It is one of the leading rapid and ultra-fast public EV charging networks in the UK and operates the largest number of sites with ultra-fast charging in Germany.



bp’s EV charging journey started in 2018 with the acquisition of Chargemaster Ltd in the UK. Rebranded to bp pulse, its presence has extended rapidly across the world to China, Germany, Netherlands and the US.



Focused on fast, reliable charging bp pulse is rolling out charge points to consumers wherever they need them destination, on-the-go and bp forecourts. The additional focus for commercial fleets includes depot and fleet at home charging.

EV charging is one of the key growth engines driving bp's transformation to an integrated energy company. The company aims to grow its network of public EV charging points by 2030 to over 100,000 worldwide.