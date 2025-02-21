bp pulse delivers major boost to London EV charging infrastructure

With the completion of its new Sunley Island site in Brentford and Q-Park Heathrow, bp pulse today announces a major expansion of its electric vehicle charging infrastructure across west London. This establishes a west London corridor of ultra-fast charging locations from central London to Heathrow Airport and beyond, making the case for EV car ownership in the capital easier than ever.
The corridor includes multiple new sites and significant upgrades to existing locations, featuring ultra-fast chargers delivering up to 300kW of power - as well as convenient amenities like bp's popular Wild Bean Cafe and M&S Food stores. The location of these sites enables EV drivers to quickly top up their vehicles at the start of their journey heading west out of London on the M4 and M25 motorways, some of the UK's busiest road routes.
The locations will also be hugely beneficial for taxi and ride-hailing services. The brand-new Sunley Island site is equipped with six 300kW ultra-fast charging bays, including dedicated space for Uber drivers. And a new charging hub at Q-Park Heathrow with 11 charging bays. Both locations are conveniently situated for EV drivers to top up their battery for Heathrow Airport trips.
Also making up the corridor are bp’s upgraded Cranford and Hammersmith Flyover forecourts. Further, the corridor conveniently extends to include new ultra-fast chargers installed at Reading East and Reading West motorway service stations.
At the end of last year, bp pulse also installed a new EV charging hub at its Pinkham site on the North Circular, boasting access to powerful and time saving eight ultra-fast charging bays matched with a M&S Food store, a wildbean cafe with great tasting cafe treats and amenities for drivers who have a longer dwell time.
These recent developments form part of bp pulse's broader strategy to expand its charging network, with powerful ultra-fast charging hubs on key strategic roads. The company's focus on reliability and uptime, combined with choosing the right locations, continues to support both consumer and commercial EV drivers across the UK.
