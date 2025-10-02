bp pulse installs four new ultra-fast EV chargers to its Glews Services site in Goole

bp pulse has upgraded its existing Glews Services site in Goole with the installation of four new ultra-fast 300kW EV chargers, supporting growing demand for convenient on-the-go charging in Yorkshire. Situated in the car park between KFC and Starbucks, the new ultra-fast chargers offer a convenient option for drivers who can now stop off and charge, whilst also making use of the on-site food options.



Glews Services is located directly on the M62, a crucial transport connector for Hull, Leeds and Manchester and connects with the A1M and M1 North & South. The upgraded charging facilities are designed to not only support local journeys but also travel across Northern England and beyond. The site is a key part of bp’s broader strategic rollout of ultra-fast EV charging across the UK, targeting busy locations where people already stop, such as motorways, A-roads and urban centres, bringing convenient charging to those on-the-go.



bp pulse subscribers save over 20% on contactless rates* across the UK when they download the bp pulse app and new subscribers get the first month free**.



Valerio Ferro, General Manager, bp pulse UK, said: "We are thrilled to be expanding our network to meet the growing demand for electric vehicle charging infrastructure. By adding ultra-fast chargers at existing service areas such as Glews Services, our goal is to make electric vehicle charging as accessible and convenient as possible, especially along key strategic roads across the UK."

*Payment by bp pulse charge card or via bp pulse app is required. Discount not available on non-participating chargers. Rates & average subscriber savings are subject to change and can vary across the bp pulse network – check the app for latest prices.



**1 month's subscription free. When you update your account and keep your bp pulse subscription (£7.85 inc VAT per month) on our upgraded app network.