bp pulse signs Addison Lee fleet to its London charging network

bp pulse, the UK’s most utilised EV charging networki, has teamed up with Addison Lee, one of London’s largest quality private hire, courier and black taxi provider, giving Addison Lee’s electric vehicle fleet enhanced access to over 3,000 ultra-fast and rapid EV charge points across bp pulse’s public charging network.



The agreement includes access for Addison Lee drivers to bp pulse’s EV Fleet Charging Hubs on Park Lane and at Gatwick airport. The Park Lane hub has 22 rapid charge points (50kW), providing fast, reliable charging in a convenient location for private hire drivers The Gatwick hub has 6 ultra-fast charge points (150kW) and 8 rapid charge points (50kW) providing convenient charging for airport users, taxi drivers, local businesses with electric vehicle fleets, and local residents.



Akira Kirton, CEO, bp pulse UK, said, “We’re delighted to be supporting Addison Lee in its transition to an all-electric fleet. Relationships like this, together with our plans to open several more fleet charging hubs across the City and Greater London, will facilitate more electric journeys and help accelerate the electric transformation of fleets.”



Addison Lee CEO, Liam Griffin, said: “Access to charging infrastructure continues to be the number one challenge for drivers switching to electric vehicles. Signing up with bp pulse provides Addison Lee partner drivers with access to its expanding charging network in London – allowing us to continue leading in the transition to zero tail-pipe emissions vehicles. As they expand their charging infrastructure, we look forward to collaborating further with bp pulse and finding more solutions for the capital.”

With a commitment to have a fully electric fleet by 2023, Addison Lee already has 450 Volkswagen ID.4s operating across London with an aim to grow this fleet to 1,000 by the end of the year. Last month the company also reported that it completed its four millionth EV mile removing 1,000,000kg of CO2 from the city’s streets.ii



bp pulse is expanding its global network of high-speed charging for cars, light commercial vehicles, and trucks, with a global ambition of more than 100,000 charge points by 2030, with approximately 90% of those rapid or ultra-fast. In the UK, the company has announced plans to invest up to £1 billion into the country’s EV charging infrastructure – supercharging the roll-out of fast, convenient charging infrastructure.

bp pulse is bp’s electric vehicle (EV) charging business. It is one of the leading rapid and ultra-fast public EV charging networks in the UK and operates the largest number of sites with ultra-fast charging in Germany.



bp’s EV charging journey started in 2018 with the acquisition of Chargemaster Ltd in the UK. Rebranded to bp pulse, its presence has extended rapidly across the world to China, Germany, Netherlands and USA.



Focused on fast, reliable charging bp pulse is rolling out charge points to consumers and commercial fleets wherever they need them home, destination, depot and on-the- go – including at bp forecourts. EV charging is one of the key engines driving bp's transformation to an integrated energy company. The company aims to grow its network of public EV charging points by 2030 to over 100,000 worldwide.

bp’s purpose is to reimagine energy for people and our planet. It has set out an ambition to be a net zero company by 2050, or sooner and help the world get to net zero, and a strategy for delivering on that ambition. For more information visit bp.com.

Addison Lee is London’s largest premium managed car and courier service, carrying nearly 7 million passengers and over 2 million deliveries across the capital every year in its 4000 strong fleet, none more than 3 years old.

Established in 1974, ComCab is the longest standing black taxi fleet in the capital, operating over 2,500 iconic black taxis across London. 25% of our operating fleet are low emission vehicles, helping reduce carbon emissions and creating a greener transport infrastructure. ComCab offers unrivalled coverage and flexibility to London’s business community and valued private clients within the city and surrounding areas. Drivers have on average 20 years’ experience in the industry and have all passed the world renowned ‘Knowledge of London’. ComCab is an award-winning business with a community first ethos and has been recognised for keeping London moving during the COVID-19 crisis.

Our courier service is the largest same-day courier in London. AL Now offers London's businesses a two-hour delivery window Collections up to 7pm for next working day delivery Same day courier service will have your parcel collected quickly and delivered efficiently Every parcel is electronically tracked, with proof of delivery Dedicated fleet of bicycles, cars, motorbikes, and vans Couriers practice social distancing when delivering your packages

Safety and hygiene are at the core of Addison Lee’s service, which is used by 80% of the FTSE100.

All of Addison Lee’s non-EV fleet is offset through a partnership with Climate Care.

Our Safer Journey Initiative is designed to ensure the safety of both our drivers and passengers, with our drivers rated on their approach to cleanliness every journey by our customers and a network of mobile quality assessors ensuring our standards are adhered to.

The first UK ground transport business to launch a booking app, Addison Lee offers 24/7, 365 days a year customer service through app, web, and phone.

A consortium led by Liam Griffin (CEO) and Cheyne Capital’s Strategic Value Credit business completed a buy-out of the company in March 2020

i The Zap-Map database includes charge point data on c.95% of UK public charge points and records live charging sessions on approximately 70% of these charge points. From these live charging points on the Zap-Map database, in Q3 2022, bp pulse recorded the largest number of charging sessions. Zap-Map cannot guarantee that all the charging sessions from all the live networks have been recorded as from time to time network connections fail which may result in charging sessions not being recorded

ii Based on Addison Lee telematics data