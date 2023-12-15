Adam Ratzker Director at JJRV who advised on the Partnership says “Starting from 2035, the sale of new petrol and diesel cars in the UK will be prohibited. It is imperative that our charging infrastructure is prepared to meet this rising demand, and we are dedicated to collaborating with bp pulse to achieve their ambitious goal of ensuring accessible infrastructure for all electric vehicle drivers across the UK”.

In 2022, bp pulse announced plans to invest £1 billion over 10 years in the UK’s EV charging infrastructure. It has ambitious plans to deliver on-the-go and destination charging infrastructure. In 2023 alone, it opened nine EV charging hubs, including the country’s largest to date at the NEC in Birmingham and its most powerful charging hub in central London in Pimlico. bp pulse plans to open hundreds of hubs across the country by 2030. Today, around 70% of the population in Great Britain lives within a five-mile radius of a bp pulse rapid or ultra-fast charge point.

Chairman of Apsley House Capital, Gerard Nock, emphasised Galliard Apsley's capabilities, stating, "Our experience positions The Galliard Apsley Partnership to provide a comprehensive 'turnkey' service to bp pulse. From site identification and acquisition to obtaining planning permissions, securing suitable pre-lets and building the hubs, we are committed to supporting bp pulse in achieving their ambitious growth plans."

"This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering fast, reliable and convenient charging in the right locations for EV drivers. By combining our strengths with Galliard Apsley we believe we will accelerate the growth of our EV charging network in the UK," said Akira Kirton, vice president bp pulse UK .

The Galliard Apsley Partnership is working with bp pulse to help deliver its ambitious plans to expand its network of Gigahubs™ in the UKi. The collaboration would see the development firm identify, acquire, and develop prime locations for bp pulse charging sites, including assisting with obtaining planning permissions, securing suitable pre-lets and building the hubs. It will support to bp pulse with a comprehensive solution to the challenge of acquiring suitable land – paving the way for initial development of more state-of-the-art charging hubs in urban locations and on strategic transport network points. This reflects bp pulse's ambition to enhance the overall charging experience for electric vehicle users.

bp pulse is collaborating with leading development firm, The Galliard Apsley Partnership, a joint venture between Galliard Homes and Apsley House Capital, to help tackle a key challenge in expanding its UK EV charging network – the availability of land suitable for EV charging sites.

About bp

bp’s purpose is to reimagine energy for people and our planet. It has set out an ambition to be a net zero company by 2050, or sooner and help the world get to net zero, and a strategy for delivering on that ambition. For more information visit bp.com.



bp’s wider transformation is under way. While we’re mostly in oil & gas today, we’ve increased global investment into our lower carbon businesses, convenience stores and power trading from around 3% in 2019 to around 30% last year.



About bp pulse bp pulse is bp’s electric vehicle (EV) charging business. It is one of the leading rapid and ultra-fast public EV charging networks in the UK and operates the largest number of sites with ultra-fast charging in Germany.



bp’s EV charging journey started in 2018 with the acquisition of Chargemaster Ltd in the UK. Rebranded to bp pulse, its presence has extended rapidly across the world to China, Germany, Netherlands and the US.



Focused on fast, reliable charging bp pulse is rolling out charge points to consumers wherever they need them: destination, on-the-go and bp forecourts. The additional focus for commercial fleets includes depot and fleet at home charging.

EV charging is one of the key growth engines driving bp's transformation to an integrated energy company. The company aims to grow its network of public EV charging points by 2030 to over 100,000 worldwide.



About Galliard Homes

Founded in 1992, Galliard is one of London's largest developers. Over its 30-year history the Galliard Group has evolved from its residential property origins to be a leading authority and expert in construction and the development of large mixed-use schemes and commercial hospitality premises. The group has just over 330 staff and a development portfolio worth over £4.34 billion, including nearly 6,500 homes, with some 781 homes currently being marketed for sale, and 0.76 million sq. ft. of consented commercial space. In addition, Galliard Homes has over 2000 consented affordable housing units with 608 currently in development. Through strategic joint venture partnerships Galliard Homes has steadily moved into other key cities throughout the UK, and 2017 saw the group acquire a portfolio in Birmingham with a gross development value of over £500 million. Led by Executive Chairman Stephen Conway, Galliard Homes is a development partner of Frogmore, McCourt, O'Shea, Vanke, Cain International, Catalyst Housing Group, Acorn Property Group and Apsley House Capital. Galliard Homes is award winning and in recent years has won international prizes for its developments The Chilterns, Baltimore Tower, Metropolitan Crescent and The Stage, to name a few. A strategic aim of the Group is to engage with the communities within which we work and promote employability, educational advancement, charitable giving, a strong local economy and environmental sustainability. Our Corporate charity partner, St Mungo’s works to end homelessness and rebuild lives which aligns with our own values. Our Future Talent schemes, Engage, Evolve and Elevate and our internal development programmes ensure that we continue to attract, recruit and retain the best in the business.

www.galliardhomes.com.

About Apsley House Capital

Landowner-developer Apsley House Capital is led by Chairman Gerard Nock and has a strong track record of delivering new build residential schemes and private rented sector (PRS) residential property portfolios to the highest quality and within defined budgets. In Birmingham, Britain’s second city, Apsley House Capital assembled a city centre portfolio of development sites and in 2017 entered into a partnership with London developer Galliard Homes to transform this into a collection of residential schemes which are all outstanding destinations and fantastic places to live. The developments include The Timber Yard on Pershore Street in Birmingham City Centre and Soho Wharf, a 12-acre canal side development forward funded by Heimstaden. Both have now been completed and are providing homes for an excess of 2,000 people. Their Lower Essex Street development, which adjoins the Timber Yard, will comprise 628 luxury apartments across 3 residential buildings and is being forward funded by BlackRock for Outpost. The Belgrave Village development which is a joint venture between The Galliard Apsley Partnership and Wavensmere Homes, is nearing practical completion and will provide a further 326 apartments and 112 houses.





The Galliard Apsley Partnership have recently purchased the old Sainsburys site in Selly Oak, Birmingham and have plans to create a major student development on this site.



The Galliard Apsley Partnership have also purchased four sites in Bristol for the development of over 2,000 student and residential units which will be bought forward for development over the next three years.

www.apsleyhousecapital.co.uk



i bp pulse signed a non-binding term sheet with The Galliard Apsley Partnership on 13 December 2023