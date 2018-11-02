bp recognised as a UK top 10 ‘Outstanding Employer’ by Investing in Ethnicity

The Investing in Ethnicity Awards recognises businesses, individuals and the community for their achievements in helping to promote a fairer and more inclusive society around race and ethnicity.

Shocking statistics cited by Investing in Ethnicity are that 28% of Black, Asian and minority ethnic individuals have experienced or witnessed racial harassment from managers (Source: YouGov survey for Business 2015) and only 3.4% of non-white faces are seen at the top UK’s leading 1,000+ Organisation (source: The Guardian in partnership with Operation Black Vote).





"There’s a lot to be done in the ethnicity space to ensure that employees are given fair opportunities to thrive. However, we were pleased to see BP listed as a Top 10 employer, having showcased their investment in this agenda through the Investing in Ethnicity Maturity Matrix. We have showcased a broad range of industries with BP being the only company representing the Energy industry.” Sarah Garrett MBE, founder of Investing in Ethnicity



Lucy Knight, group head of D&I commented: “It’s fantastic to see BP in the top ten for this award. We have made significant steps forward in raising awareness and celebrating the benefits that a diverse and inclusive workforce can bring. However, there is still more to do and even though we’ve been awarded this recognition, we can’t stand still.”