bp recognised as a UK top 10 ‘Outstanding Employer’ by Investing in Ethnicity

Released:
2 November 2018
Today BP was recognized as an Outstanding Employer ranking 9th in the top 10. The category was decided by an independent panel of expert judges and features in The Guardian newspaper

The Investing in Ethnicity Awards recognises businesses, individuals and the community for their achievements in helping to promote a fairer and more inclusive society around race and ethnicity.

 

Shocking statistics cited by Investing in Ethnicity are that 28% of Black, Asian and minority ethnic individuals have experienced or witnessed racial harassment from managers (Source: YouGov survey for Business 2015) and only 3.4% of non-white faces are seen at the top UK’s leading 1,000+ Organisation (source: The Guardian in partnership with Operation Black Vote).


"There’s a lot to be done in the ethnicity space to ensure that employees are given fair opportunities to thrive. However, we were pleased to see BP listed as a Top 10 employer, having showcased their investment in this agenda through the Investing in Ethnicity Maturity Matrix. We have showcased a broad range of industries with BP being the only company representing the Energy industry.” Sarah Garrett MBE, founder of Investing in Ethnicity

 

Lucy Knight, group head of D&I commented: “It’s fantastic to see BP in the top ten for this award.  We have made significant steps forward in raising awareness and celebrating the benefits that a diverse and inclusive workforce can bring. However, there is still more to do and even though we’ve been awarded this recognition, we can’t stand still.”

