bp recognized in the ‘best employers for race’ list by Business in the Community

BP is one of 70 UK employers included in the 2018 listing, which recognises good practice in workplace race equality and inclusion and celebrates the public and private sector organizations making a difference in this area. The listing is unranked and is published in alphabetical order - the full list of employers was announced at a lunchtime event at the House of Commons.

“As Executive Sponsor of our Positively Ethnic Network (PEN) I am proud of all we have achieved in the past 18 months. Our progress in the past year, since we refreshed our PEN leadership and established a cross-functional team dedicated to the progression of our ethnic minority talent, has been significant. BP’s race representation in the UK is strong but we are committed to doing more to enable our diverse team members to fulfil their potential and have thriving careers. I see our commitment to becoming one of the best employers for race as a true reflection of our current strategic priorities, and our drive to create a truly inclusive environment for all our people.” Mandhir Singh, chief operating officer, BP Lubricants.

To be considered for the listing, employers must demonstrate that their leadership is focusing on race within the organization, creating inclusive workplace cultures and taking action on leadership, progression and/or recruitment. They must also show how their policies are positively impacting black, asian and minority ethnic (BAME) employees within their organizations.

