bp recognized in the ‘best employers for race’ list by Business in the Community

BP is one of 70 UK employers included in the 2018 listing, which recognises good practice in workplace race equality and inclusion and celebrates the public and private sector organizations making a difference in this area. The listing is unranked and is published in alphabetical order - the full list of employers was announced at a lunchtime event at the House of Commons.
“As Executive Sponsor of our Positively Ethnic Network (PEN) I am proud of all we have achieved in the past 18 months. Our progress in the past year, since we refreshed our PEN leadership and established a cross-functional team dedicated to the progression of our ethnic minority talent, has been significant. BP’s race representation in the UK is strong but we are committed to doing more to enable our diverse team members to fulfil their potential and have thriving careers. I see our commitment to becoming one of the best employers for race as a true reflection of our current strategic priorities, and our drive to create a truly inclusive environment for all our people.” Mandhir Singh, chief operating officer, BP Lubricants.
To be considered for the listing, employers must demonstrate that their leadership is focusing on race within the organization, creating inclusive workplace cultures and taking action on leadership, progression and/or recruitment. They must also show how their policies are positively impacting black, asian and minority ethnic (BAME) employees within their organizations.
“Congratulations to BP on being named in the best employers for race 2018 listing. They have demonstrated their leadership and commitment to creating fair, diverse and inclusive workplaces that work for all employees, including those from BAME backgrounds. In a rapidly changing global business environment, it’s vital that organizations make the most of all the diverse talent available to them to successfully compete, and BP is doing just that. I hope more employers will learn from their example, seize the moment to act on workplace race equality and following the example set out by the leading employers in this listing by signing up for race at work charter launched earlier this month.”
Business in the Community’s best employers for race listing was first piloted in 2017 following a recommendation from the Government-backed McGregor-Smith review of race in the workplace. The listing aims to ‘identify the best employers in terms of diversity’ and showcase organizations that are leading on workplace race equality. The best employers for race listing also acts as the entry process for the Business in the Community race equality awards, which are now in their 12th year.
The full list of best employers for race and race equality awards winners and highly commended organizations are available via the Business in the Community awards.
Business in the Community, part of the Prince’s responsible business network, is a business-led membership organization made up of progressive businesses of all sizes who understand that the prosperity of business and society are mutually dependent. We exist to build healthy communities with successful businesses at their heart.
We use our responsible business map to guide members on a journey of continuous improvement, working across the whole responsible business agenda. From community engagement to employment, diversity and the circular economy, we offer expert advice and specialist resources, driving best practice by convening, sharing learning and recognising great performance across our influential network of over 700 members, including over half the FTSE 100.