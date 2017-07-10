bp renew partnership with British Paralympic Association through to Tokyo 2020

Continuing a relationship which was forged in 2008, the renewed commitment will boost the BPA’s efforts to send the best prepared team of athletes and support staff to compete at the Paralympic Games.

Since BP joined the BPA’s family of commercial partners, ParalympicsGB has produced historic and record breaking performances at both Sochi 2014 and Rio 2016.

In Sochi ParalympicsGB won its first ever gold medal at a winter games and in Rio the team secured 147 medals eclipsing the London 2012 medal haul to finish second in the medal table.

The partnership also demonstrates BP’s continued global support of the Paralympic movement, as a partner of the International Paralympic Committee and as a supporter of a number of National Paralympic Committees around the world.

Tim Hollingsworth, British Paralympic Association CEO We are a world leading Paralympic nation but we can only continue to succeed at the highest level with the crucial support of our commercial partners. BP’s renewed commitment to the BPA demonstrates their understanding of the power of Paralympic sport, and how the performance of our athletes can change perceptions of disability in society.

Peter Mather, group regional vice president, Europe, and head of country, UK, BP At BP we are proud of our long-standing association with the Paralympic movement. We are delighted to announce our continued partnership with the BPA through to the Paralympic games in 2020, helping to inspire ParalympicsGB athletes to achieve the success they deserve.

BP were also recently announced as a National Partner to the upcoming 2017 World Para Athletics Championships, which will see many of ParalympicsGB’s star athletes return to the stadium where they triumphed at London 2012.

