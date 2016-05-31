BP re-signs with Park Garage Group

Sebastian Hoevermann, lead business development manager, BP, said: “We are pleased to retain the business releationship with Park Garage Group which has grown from one to eight locations over five years. The Group’s recent investment and refresh programme, including BP’s latest branding at those sites, will boost and improve the overall customer experience.”

Sunil Tandon, owner of Park Garage Group, said: “Park Garage Group are delighted to have re-signed with BP for another five years. The Park & Shop and BP brand have developed together over many years and we strongly believe the future looks bright as we look continue this successful relationship.”