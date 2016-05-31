BP re-signs with Park Garage Group

Sebastian Hoevermann, lead business development manager, BP, said: “We are pleased to retain the business releationship with Park Garage Group which has grown from one to eight locations over five years. The Group’s recent investment and refresh programme, including BP’s latest branding at those sites, will boost and improve the overall customer experience.”
Sunil Tandon, owner of Park Garage Group, said: “Park Garage Group are delighted to have re-signed with BP for another five years. The Park & Shop and BP brand have developed together over many years and we strongly believe the future looks bright as we look continue this successful relationship.”
BP owns and operates more than 300 forecourts in the UK, with a further 950 BP-branded sites owned and operated by independent dealers. The first BP M&S Simply Food store was opened in 2005 at BP Hammersmith in London. There are now more than 230 in the UK.
The Park Garage Group stations include Coronet Service Station (Dagenham), Romsey Service Station (Romsey), Silvertown Service Station (London), Strood Service Station (Rochester), Tey Service Station (Upminster), Welsh Harp Service Station (West Hendon), White Dove Garage (Cardiff), and Yeoman Garage (Maidstone).
