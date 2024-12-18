bp reveals how motorists are fuelling themselves for Christmas

As the nation prepares to travel to friends and family for Christmas, bp is getting ready for the seasonal surge as thousands stop off to fuel up, charge their electric vehicles or stock up on food, drink and last-minute gifts. bp will be open late over the festive period for our customers, with all stores open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Hot drinks and pastries

The roadside retailer estimates that in the build up to Christmas Day, it will sell 1.6 million hot drinks in its 300 company owned stores across the UK – that’s around 1 drink per second in the three-week run up to Christmas. Hungry drivers will also snap up 750,000 baked goods, including 300,000 sweet pastries and 200,000 award-winning bacon and cheese turnovers, keeping themselves fuelled for long journeys. The busiest day in stores is expected to be Christmas Eve.

EV charging

As more and more drivers switch to electric cars, the demand for EV charging is also set to soar. In the build up to Christmas, bp expects to deliver around 3.7 million kWh through its EV chargers, which would be enough power to cook over 830,000 Christmas turkeys, around 8% of the nation’s turkey intake over the festive period.

Christmas treats

Data also indicates that Christmas favourites are set to fly off the shelves with 100,000 pigs in blankets, 10,000 bottles of mulled wine and a staggering 1 million bags of Christmas sweets and chocolate, including Christmas Percy Pigs, chocolate coins and popping disco balls. Sales of bottles of Baileys, tipple of the season for many, are expected to see a 1000% uplift in sales compared to a normal sales week.

Last-minute festive essentials

For those who may have left organising their Christmas presents to the last minute, bp is also expecting to shift over 100,000 rolls of wrapping paper and Christmas cards, and 150,000 Christmas gifting tins, during the build-up to Christmas. And with the majority of bp’s company owned stores

open 24/7 it is helping customers avoid the dreaded “batteries not included” disaster, with an expected 1300% uplift in battery sales.

Jo Hayward, vice president of mobility and convenience retail UK at bp, says: “Christmas Eve is set to be our busiest day for shop sales over the festive period. With our convenient network of bp M&S locations, customers can recharge with a caffeine kick, pick up last minute gifts or grab forgotten items for Christmas dinner while also filling up or charging their vehicles.”

BPme Rewards loyalty customers will benefit from instant savings on a range of products sold in bp stores, including M&S Food and Wild Bean Cafe. BPme Rewards Price discounts will be automatically applied at the till on selected products, when customers scan their BPme Rewards card or app at around 300 bp company-owned retail sites across the UK. Current offers include 20% savings on selected bottles of spirits and 15% off when you buy three bottles of wine, including M&S.

