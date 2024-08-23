bp reveals how motorists are fuelling themselves for the bank holiday getaway

As the nation gears up to hit the road, bp has revealed the food and drinks that will keep motorists going on their journeys over the summer bank holiday. The retailer estimates that in the days either side of the long weekend, it expects to sell a staggering over 553,000 cups of coffee in its 300+ company owned stores across the UK, as people travel to friends and family.



Hungry drivers are also set to stock up on snacks, indulging in nearly 750,000 pastries from its Wild Bean Cafe range, including around 88,000 bacon and cheese turnovers, up to 71,000 sausage rolls and over 107,000 croissants, plus an astonishing roughly 1.6 million sandwiches and salads from bp’s partner M&S Food. Shoppers will also indulge their sweet tooth when they’re on the road this weekend, with bp expecting to sell about 1.6 million bags of sweets and chocolates over the bank holiday period.



And bucking the longstanding image of unloved, unwanted petrol station flowers, bp customers are set to purchase over 78,000 bouquets from bp retail sites, from its range of beautiful blooms – including rose and lily bouquets, and short stem roses.



With the weather expected to be mixed at best across the UK this weekend, bp has everything its customers need to make the most of the bank holiday; whether that’s BBQ essentials – from charcoal to condiments – through to a special M&S Pizza Dine-In deal (2 pizzas and 2 sides for £12), if al fresco dining isn’t on the menu. And as many of bp’s conveniently located sites are open 24/7, it means if there is a sudden change in the forecast, shoppers can stock up on the crucial ingredients for the summer bank holiday at a moment's notice!

Jo Hayward, vice president of mobility & convenience retail in the UK at bp, says: “While we all love getting away for the bank holiday, we also know that those long car journeys can take a toll on everyone’s sanity! So, whether you’re stopping off to recharge your batteries with a caffeine kick, stocking up on pastries and treats for the car, or need the essentials for an impromptu BBQ, we’ve got something for everyone.”