Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

Skip to Main Content
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Press releases and latest news
  4. bp’s wildbean cafe sees record-breaking sales week following refreshed menu launch

bp’s wildbean cafe sees record-breaking sales week following refreshed menu launch

Published:
9 June 2025
  • bp has launched a refreshed breakfast and lunch menu at its wildbean cafes in the UK.  
  • Record-breaking sales week achieved following introduction of the new wildbean cafe range. 
  • The new heat-to-eat items are available in over 300 bp-owned stores across the UK.   
refreshed menu launch

bp has launched a refreshed heat-to-eat breakfast and lunch wildbean cafe menu, plus an expanded range of morning pastries and sweet treats. Designed with freshness and great flavour at the forefront, the new menu celebrates quality and innovation. 

 

 Developed using insights from food experts, customer feedback and market research, the new wildbean cafe range reflects bp’s commitment to providing high-quality food for customers on the move. Each item in the heat-to-eat range has been meticulously developed and tested in bp’s dedicated development kitchen in Sunbury on Thames, to ensure great taste and consistency.

 

Since its launch at the end of April 2025, the new heat-to-eat range has been met with widespread customer enthusiasm. wildbean cafe experienced a record-breaking summer sales week for food [w/c 5 May], plus double-digit growth in the volume of products sold since the introduction of the range. Early feedback indicates the BBQ Southern Fried Chicken Wrap has quickly become a customer favourite.  

 

The new heat-to-eat, morning pastries and sweet treat ranges are available at wildbean cafes in over 300 bp-owned stores across the UK. This launch builds on bp’s plans to evolve the wildbean cafe brand, demonstrated earlier this year with the opening of a new look and feel cafe at bp’s EV charging and convenience hub on Cromwell Road in Hammersmith, London.  

 

Hannah Munns, UK convenience trading director at bp comments: “This new range is a true reflection of what wildbean cafe stands for: great taste, quality ingredients and a fresh, forward-thinking approach to food on the go. We’re incredibly proud of what we’ve created and it’s all part of how we’re working towards becoming first choice for customers on the roadside.”

 

Menu highlights:   

 

  • Heat to eat  
    • Bacon Bap  
    • Sausage Bap 
    • All Day Breakfast Wrap  
    • Big Eat Breakfast Baguette  
    • Cheese & Tomato Croissant  
    • Ham & Cheese Toastie 
    • Cheese & Caramelized Onion Toastie  
    • BBQ Southern Fried 
    • Chicken Wrap  Chicken & Chorizo Ciabatta   
  • Sweet Treats & Pastries 
    • Almond Croissant  
    • Pain Aux Raisin  
    • Butter Croissant  
    • Pain Au Chocolat  
    • Chocolate Twist  
    • Raspberry Custard Crown  
    • Maple Pecan Plait  
    • Strawberry Fondant Fancy  
    • Lemon Fondant Fancy  
    • Chocolate Muffin  
    • Cherry Bakewell Muffin  
    • Parisienne  
    • Cheese Twist  

Further information: 

bp press office London | bppress@bp.com | +44 7831 095541 | +44 7919 217511 

 

About bp 

Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has focused on discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner.  For more information please visit www.bp.com 