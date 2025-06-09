bp’s wildbean cafe sees record-breaking sales week following refreshed menu launch

bp has launched a refreshed heat-to-eat breakfast and lunch wildbean cafe menu, plus an expanded range of morning pastries and sweet treats. Designed with freshness and great flavour at the forefront, the new menu celebrates quality and innovation.

Developed using insights from food experts, customer feedback and market research, the new wildbean cafe range reflects bp’s commitment to providing high-quality food for customers on the move. Each item in the heat-to-eat range has been meticulously developed and tested in bp’s dedicated development kitchen in Sunbury on Thames, to ensure great taste and consistency.

Since its launch at the end of April 2025, the new heat-to-eat range has been met with widespread customer enthusiasm. wildbean cafe experienced a record-breaking summer sales week for food [w/c 5 May], plus double-digit growth in the volume of products sold since the introduction of the range. Early feedback indicates the BBQ Southern Fried Chicken Wrap has quickly become a customer favourite.

The new heat-to-eat, morning pastries and sweet treat ranges are available at wildbean cafes in over 300 bp-owned stores across the UK. This launch builds on bp’s plans to evolve the wildbean cafe brand, demonstrated earlier this year with the opening of a new look and feel cafe at bp’s EV charging and convenience hub on Cromwell Road in Hammersmith, London.