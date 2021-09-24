bp statement on current fuel situation

We are experiencing some fuel supply issues at some of our retail sites in the UK and unfortunately have therefore seen some sites temporarily close due to a lack of both unleaded and diesel grades.

These have been caused by some delays in the supply chain which has been impacted by the industry-wide driver shortages across the UK and there are many actions being taken to address the issue.

We continue to work with our haulier supplier to minimise any future disruption and to ensure efficient and effective deliveries to serve our customers. We are prioritising deliveries to sites with largest demand and seeking to minimise the duration of stock outs.

We apologise for any inconvenience caused.