bp is pleased to announce the appointment of Joanne Hall as its new UK retail operations director, reporting to Sonya Adams, VP mobility and convenience retail UK. In this pivotal role, Joanne will focus on delivering best-in-class operations across bp’s 300 company owned retail sites, while enhancing the convenience experience and driving growth initiatives.

Joanne is an accomplished commercial leader with extensive senior leadership experience, including her recent role as regional stores director at Sainsbury’s. Prior to her role at Sainsbury’s, she held management positions at the Co-operative Group and Lidl, and brings a wealth of non-executive experience, including board member roles with Arcus Facilities Management and Elim Housing. She also serves as a Trustee of disability equality charity Scope, on the finance and audit and risk committees.

Joanne’s recruitment is part of a wider drive by bp to invest in its convenience retail proposition. More and more customers come to bp forecourts on food-only missions – over 50 percent of transactions are food only, instead of fuel-only or food and fuel. With the growth in EV adoption customers will spend longer on forecourts charging their vehicles and bp is focused on transforming its convenience retail experience to reflect these changes to consumer behaviour.



Sonya Adams says: “We are delighted to welcome Joanne to the bp team. Her appointment reflects our commitment to delivering growth and an exceptional customer experience, at this pivotal moment in our retail transformation. Joanne brings with her a very impressive track record from major retailers of driving success across huge store portfolios. With her expertise in enhancing the customer experience she will play a vital role in helping us transform our convenience offering.”