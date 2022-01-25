Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Press releases and latest news
  4. bp Submits Government Bids Over Major Clean Energy Projects

bp Submits Government Bids Over Major Clean Energy Projects

Release date:
25 January 2022

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen has welcomed news that global energy company bp has today (25 January) submitted bids to government to secure support for two major low carbon energy projects in the region.


The bp-operated Net Zero Teesside Power project (NZT Power) and bp’s H2Teesside hydrogen project have submitted bids into Phase 2 of the Government’s Carbon Capture Usage and Storage (CCUS) cluster sequencing process. If the bids are successful, the projects will be eligible for government support as they continue their development.

Taken: 7th July 2021 The global CEO of bp visited the Tees Valley today with Mayor Ben Houchen to discuss the multibillion-pound clean energy schemes set to be developed in the region. Two major projects, spearheaded by bp, are being established in the area, the carbon capture, utilisation and storage plant Net Zero Teesside Power (NZT Power), and H2 Teesside, the energy firm’s plan to create the UK’s first ‘blue’ hydrogen production facility. Mayor Houchen led Bernard Looney on a tour of the Teesworks site to see first-hand the progress being made in developing the UK’s largest Freeport as well as giving Mr Looney his first chance to visit the footprint of the NZT Power facility. NZT Power aims to be up and running within the next five years and, when complete, will create 5,500 direct jobs during its construction and add £450million to the economy each year. The scheme plans to capture up to 10million tonnes of CO2 emissions each year, equivalent to the emissions associated with the annual energy use of up to three million UK homes. . Image Byline: Dave Charnley Photography.
Read the full press release