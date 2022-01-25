bp Submits Government Bids Over Major Clean Energy Projects

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen has welcomed news that global energy company bp has today (25 January) submitted bids to government to secure support for two major low carbon energy projects in the region.



The bp-operated Net Zero Teesside Power project (NZT Power) and bp’s H2Teesside hydrogen project have submitted bids into Phase 2 of the Government’s Carbon Capture Usage and Storage (CCUS) cluster sequencing process. If the bids are successful, the projects will be eligible for government support as they continue their development.