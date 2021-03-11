bp and Deliveroo team up on ‘Lunch for Lifesavers’ initiative

“Lunch for Lifesavers” is open to NHS Staff and volunteers supporting the Covid-19 frontline effort in any of the nominated hospitals or vaccination centres in England, Scotland, Wales or NI.

To participate, operational leads at vaccine sites must complete Deliveroo’s register of interest form. Once registered – bp & Deliveroo will match your site with our nearest service station.

bp aims to donate a quarter of a million bp/Marks & Spencer meals to the programme. With the help of Deliveroo’s logistics team, bp will distribute the food free of charge to vaccination centres.

This initiative launched in February and will run until June 2021 – or until all of the 250,000 meals have been donated to NHS hospitals and vaccine centres that have signed up to the program.

