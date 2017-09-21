Site traffic information and cookies

  bp team up with the Job Centre's #BagsFullOfJobs Twitter takeover

Release date:
21 September 2017
Ever wondered what it's like to be part of the bp retail team? Find out what bp has to offer by joining the Job Centre's campaign #BagsFullOfJobs. Simply visit Twitter on Wednesday 27 September and follow the DWP Knowledge Hub page 

At bp Retail, we believe in the four F's - working in our stores in fun, filled with variety, fast-paced and flexible. We offer permanent, yet flexible employment to suit your lifestyle, with contracts from as little as five hours right up to 40 hours. Whether you’re looking for a full time career, or just a couple of hours a week, we have the contracts, environment and development programmes to support you.

 

We’re working with The Job Centre, as part of their #BagsFullOfJobs campaign, to showcase what we have to offer – you’ll find out a little more about our development programme, the roles we’re recruiting for and what it’s like to work at bp Retail. It’s a great way to find out whether a career with us is right for you!

 

When is this happening?

The #BagsFullOfJobs takeover is taking place all day on Wednesday 27 September on the DWP Knowledge Hub (@KHUBDWP) page on Twitter.

 

What do I need to do?

All you need to do is follow the @KHUBDWP page on Twitter and be sure to pop Wednesday 27th September in your diary as a reminder to check the Twitter page throughout the day to find out more about us.

 

If you already know that your next career move is with us, then that’s great! Head on over to www.bpretailjobs.co.uk and take a look at all of our current vacancies – we look forward to receiving your application.

 

