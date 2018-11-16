bp to create its own customer loyalty offer

BP will be introducing a new loyalty programme for its retail business in the UK next year.

The programme will offer customers the opportunity to personalise their benefits with rewards on the wide range of products and services available at BP’s UK-leading 1,200-strong network of retail sites. BP expects to introduce the programme in 2019 and, at the same time, will withdraw from Nectar’s loyalty programme.

“We’ve listened to what our customers have been telling us. For the last 12 months, we’ve been working on how we can bring a compelling and rewarding offer that is personalised and reflects BP’s unique combination of convenience retail and high-quality fuels and lubricants. We will be launching the new platform in 2019,” said Nikki Grady-Smith, BP’s head of UK retail.

Mobility and forecourts are changing. BP’s new loyalty platform will reflect these continued changes and support a digital platform that will allow improved engagement with customers on multiple levels.

BP is continuing to expand and develop its retail network in the UK. Over the next year, the number of BP sites featuring M&S Simply Food stores is expected to grow, the offer at BP’s Wild Bean Café will be further expanded and BP Chargemaster electric vehicle charging points will be introduced to the network.

“All of these developments are in service of our commitment to offer BP’s customers convenient, differentiated and high-quality products and services throughout our retail business – now and into the future,” added Grady-Smith.