bp to create its own customer loyalty offer

The programme will offer customers the opportunity to personalise their benefits with rewards on the wide range of products and services available at BP’s UK-leading 1,200-strong network of retail sites. BP expects to introduce the programme in 2019 and, at the same time, will withdraw from Nectar’s loyalty programme.
“We’ve listened to what our customers have been telling us. For the last 12 months, we’ve been working on how we can bring a compelling and rewarding offer that is personalised and reflects BP’s unique combination of convenience retail and high-quality fuels and lubricants. We will be launching the new platform in 2019,” said Nikki Grady-Smith, BP’s head of UK retail.
Mobility and forecourts are changing. BP’s new loyalty platform will reflect these continued changes and support a digital platform that will allow improved engagement with customers on multiple levels.
BP is continuing to expand and develop its retail network in the UK. Over the next year, the number of BP sites featuring M&S Simply Food stores is expected to grow, the offer at BP’s Wild Bean Café will be further expanded and BP Chargemaster electric vehicle charging points will be introduced to the network.
“All of these developments are in service of our commitment to offer BP’s customers convenient, differentiated and high-quality products and services throughout our retail business – now and into the future,” added Grady-Smith.
BP press office, London: +44 (0)20 7496 4076, bppress@bp.com
In order to utilize the ‘safe harbor’ provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the ‘PSLRA’), BP is providing the following cautionary statement. This press release contains certain forward-looking statements – that is, statements related to future, not past events and circumstances – which may relate to one or more of the financial condition, results of operations and businesses of BP and certain of the plans and objectives of BP with respect to these items. These statements are generally, but not always, identified by the use of words such as ‘will’, ‘expects’, ‘is expected to’, ‘aims’, ‘should’, ‘may’, ‘objective’, ‘is likely to’, ‘intends’, ‘believes’, ‘anticipates’, ‘plans’, ‘we see’ or similar expressions. Actual results may differ from those expressed in such statements, depending on a variety of factors including the risk factors set forth in our most recent Annual Report and Form 20-F under “Risk factors” and in any of our more recent public reports.
Our most recent Annual Report and Form 20-F and other period filings are available on our website at www.bp.com, or can be obtained from the SEC by calling 1-800-SEC-0330 or on its website at www.sec.gov.