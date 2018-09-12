bp trials Freewire EV charging system in Hammersmith

BP FreeWire is a mobile rapid charging system, capable of recharging EVs at up to 50 kW. It will achieve 80% of battery life in approximately 30 minutes.

During this trial, charging is free – as is parking – and EV drivers simply need to park up. A FreeWire operator will be available on-site, who will explain the set-up and will start and end the charging. Customers will be asked to sign up to the trial’s terms, as feedback is required for BP to determine what stages we will take forward with regards to FreeWire, in exchange for free charging and a free tea or coffee.

FreeWire is essentially a mobile battery fitted with all of the kit needed to rapid charge an EV. The set-up can be taken to the car rather than the other way round, and is recharged from a 240v mains socket.

The trial is to test the FreeWire fast charging technology and not evaluate the plug system. Our offer in the UK will remain consistent with Chargemaster, a BP owned charging company. We’ll use the insight from this trial to evaluate our strategy.

If you would like to participate in the free trial and drive a Tesla, Nissan Leaf (car and van) and Kia models just drive into BP Hammersmith station and speak to the Freewire operator. Drivers should head to the left-hand side of the shop to access the FreeWire units and speak to the operator.

Tufan Erginbilgic, chief executive, BP Downstream, said: "Mobility is changing and BP is committed to remaining the fuel retailer of choice into the future. EV charging will undoubtedly become an important part of our business, but customer demand and the technologies available are still evolving."

Operating hours



The charging units will be available from 8am-6pm, Monday to Saturday, and will be operated by a FreeWire technician for the duration of the trial

The trial is only available on the westbound A4 BP station, 171 Talgarth Rd, Hammersmith, London W6 8BJ. This is because this is the only place we are testing the Freewire’s technology at the moment.

Contact FreewirePilot@bp.com for more information or to join the trial.