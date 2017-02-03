Twelve teams from UK schools reach the finals of STEM competition

Twelve teams of students from UK schools have been selected for the finals of the BP Ultimate STEM Challenge at the Science Museum in London on 13th March

The national competition, launched in September 2016 by BP, STEM Learning and the Science Museum, challenges UK students aged 11-14 to put their Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) skills to the test by tackling real-world energy problems.



Schools from all over the country took part in the competition for a chance to win an Ultimate STEM experience day and £500 for their school.

This year, students were invited to use their creativity and passion for STEM to design an energy efficient solution to one of three real-world challenges: Rescue Rockets, Future Flight or Auto Arms.

Samantha Bulkeley, UK Schools Education Manager at BP, who sat on the judging panel, said: “I would like to congratulate all of the teams for getting through to the finals. We saw some fantastic projects this year.

The finalist entries really demonstrated how these young people used their innovation and strong STEM skills to help solve real-world design challenges. We look forward to seeing the students bring their projects to life at the finals in March.”

The twelve finalist teams will be presenting their work to an expert judging panel at the Science Museum on 13th March during British Science Week.

Following the presentations, the students will have the chance to participate in a day of fun science activities.

The twelve schools to reach the final are: