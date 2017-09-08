bp welcomes retirees as it celebrates 50 years of operations in Hull

Over the last half-century, bp has invested in its acetic acid manufacturing plants and has been home to a new generation of chemical processes. Today, Hull hosts some of bp’s most innovative and cutting-edge operations. bp owns two acetyls plants, which are the largest producers of acetic acid in Europe, and hosts one of the company’s principal global research and technology centres for petrochemicals.

Treating the retirees, who have collectively served for more than 5,000 years at bp, to an afternoon tea. The event was hosted by site manager Victor Alvarado who originally hails from Chicago. He said,” It is a real honour to be hosting this event to mark fifty years of bp operations in Hull with people who have dedicated 30 years or more to the company. BP Hull is a very special place and I am grateful for the opportunity to say thanks to these individuals, all of whom have left a legacy of passion, commitment and achievement in my team today.”

The event also saw bp Hull unveil a specially commissioned legacy garden which includes the name of every employee or contractor who reaches 30 years of service on the Saltend site.

