bp working with Student Energy youth leaders for COP26

bp is the lead sponsor of the summit and has proudly supported Student Energy since 2014; actively engaging in summits in New York (US), Bali (Indonesia) and Merida (Mexico).
This year’s summit gathers 650 students from over a hundred countries who hope to accelerate the world’s transition to a sustainable energy future. This year’s theme, Breaking Barriers, will drive the summit’s programme.
bp is working with Student Energy to create meaningful opportunities for young people to have a seat at the table where their futures are being decided. We see the gathering of government, business and civil society at COP 26 as a crucial place for young people to be heard.
We are committed to bring at least 50 youth from around the world for COP 26, doubling the size of their usual delegation and offsetting all their travel through bp Target Neutral.
We will also be working with Student Energy to promote dialogue and engagement during COP 26, helping to bring together government, business and civil society to discuss and debate the solutions needed to advance the energy transition.
bp vice president of advanced mobility Roy Williamson spoke in a panel discussion called “Take me there: the decarbonization of transport”.
He discussed industry trends and encouraged students to get involved in the growing sector: “I think mobility is one of the most exciting industries to be in right now. As transportation evolves into mobility, the winners will be those companies that expand their existing core capabilities and start operating across the ecosystem.”
bp’s chief scientist and head of technology, Downstream, Angela Strank, spoke at an event dinner at London’s Natural History museum, returning to where she did her own doctoral research to address the “next generation of energy leaders” on their role in advancing the energy transition.
Brian Gilvary, bp chief financial officer, delivered a keynote speech at the Royal Geographical Society, outlining how business is driving the energy transition. He told the students that the world needs them to “help shape the future”.
“And what better place to do that than at COP26, which is likely to be here in London next year, and where leaders of business and government will come together.” An opportunity, he said, for many of them “to be at the table where your voices can be heard”.
bp will also support the Innovation Jam, an interactive and innovative session which sees individuals or teams pitch ideas to solve real-world problems, many of which are drawn from the energy challenges outlined in bp’s Tech Outlook. The teams with the best ideas will have the opportunity to pitch at the Innovation Jam Finals on the final day of the conference.