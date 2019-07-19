bp working with Student Energy youth leaders for COP26

bp is the lead sponsor of the summit and has proudly supported Student Energy since 2014; actively engaging in summits in New York (US), Bali (Indonesia) and Merida (Mexico).

This year’s summit gathers 650 students from over a hundred countries who hope to accelerate the world’s transition to a sustainable energy future. This year’s theme, Breaking Barriers, will drive the summit’s programme.

Funding the future of energy

bp is working with Student Energy to create meaningful opportunities for young people to have a seat at the table where their futures are being decided. We see the gathering of government, business and civil society at COP 26 as a crucial place for young people to be heard.



We are committed to bring at least 50 youth from around the world for COP 26, doubling the size of their usual delegation and offsetting all their travel through bp Target Neutral.

We will also be working with Student Energy to promote dialogue and engagement during COP 26, helping to bring together government, business and civil society to discuss and debate the solutions needed to advance the energy transition.