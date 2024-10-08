Childerley Gate Service Station triumphs at prestigious Retail Industry Awards 2024

A bp retail site in Dry Drayton, Cambridgeshire, has won the ‘Independent Forecourt Retailer of the Year’ award at the prestigious 2024 Retail Industry Awards.



Highland Group’s, Childerley Gate Service Station, was recognised following its recent renovation when a farm shop, butchery and in-store bakery were introduced to the store, creating a unique and premium shopping experience for the local community. With its focus on personalised service, locally-sourced products and plans for additional on-site amenities, Childerley Gate’s innovation and community engagement earned it the hotly-contested title.

Natalie Cattermole, senior dealer manager, UK at bp, commented: “We are delighted to celebrate Childerley Gate Service Station winning Independent Forecourt Retailer of the Year. This is well-deserved recognition of its innovative approach, blending traditional forecourt services with bespoke local offerings, which has created a standout customer experience. Childerley Gate's transformation from a local fuel stop to an amazing community hub is truly inspiring. At bp, we’re proud to support entrepreneurial sites like this and we’re excited to see what comes next from the brilliant Highland Group team.”

Tom Highland, managing director at the Highland Group, said: "Winning this award is an honour that belongs to our entire team and the local community we serve. We've worked tirelessly to create a welcoming environment that gives our customers everything they need, from daily essentials to speciality products from around the local area. We’re also incredibly grateful to bp for the support we have received since reopening.”

The UK Retail Industry Awards recognise and celebrate retailers in a range of categories, including customer service, technology, sustainability, and design. The independent forecourt retailer of the year category recognises outstanding financial performance, customer service and innovation. Childerley Gate Service Station exemplified these qualities through its remarkable transformation over the past year.

