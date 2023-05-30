Community consultation to launch on green hydrogen project in Teesside

The community consultation on bp’s HyGreen Teesside project in Redcar will launch on the 1 June and run until 23:59 on 6 July 2023. It will be open to the local community and stakeholders to have their say on project plans.



The new facility would be built on former industrial land and use renewable and low carbon power sources, such as solar or wind, to split water into hydrogen and oxygen using a process called water electrolysis.



It aims to fuel the development of Teesside into the UK’s first major hydrogen hub, leading the way for large-scale decarbonisation of local industries and heavy transport in the UK.

bp will share its initial design for the facility with the community and invite feedback, before finalising the design and submitting a planning application to Redcar and Cleveland Borough Council.

Matt Williamson, UK Head of Hydrogen, bp, said: “At bp, we’re backing hydrogen to help Teesside and the UK decarbonise its industry and mobility. We believe HyGreen Teesside has the potential to transform energy use, the economy and skills in the region and we’re delighted to be launching this consultation and sharing our plans for HyGreen Teesside with the public. We’re looking forward to speaking to the community, businesses and other stakeholders over the next few weeks and hearing their views.”



The UK Government has committed to achieving net zero in greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Key to achieving this will be ensuring carbon intensive sectors are able to decarbonise, and hydrogen is set to play an essential role in that process, particularly in industrial activity that is difficult and expensive to electrify. HyGreen Teesside can help these ‘hard-to-abate’ sectors, and has already signed Memorandums Understanding (MoUs) to explore collaboration with a number of emitters in the region.



More broadly the industrial sector in Teesside is home to five of the UK’s top 25 emitters and is concentrated in a tightly packed area, making it a great location to decarbonise effectively and efficiently.



Information is available on the HyGreen website www.hygreenteesside.co.uk as well as at libraries in the Redcar area. The public information events will take place on the following dates:

Tuesday 6 June, 15:30-19:00, The Seaview Business Centre, Turner Street, Redcar

Saturday 10 June, 12:00 – 17:00, Tuned-In, Majuba Rd, Redcar

Inspire2Learn, Wednesday 21 June, 14:00 – 19:00, South Bank, Normanby Rd, Middlesbrough

About HyGreen Teesside

HyGreen Teesside aims to be one of the biggest ‘green’ hydrogen facilities in the UK, targeting production by 2025 with an initial planned phase of 80MWe of installed hydrogen production capacity. It is then targeting 500 MW of production by 2030 and could deliver up to 5% of the UK government’s hydrogen target of 10GW by 2030.



About bp

bp intends to invest up to £18 billion in the UK’s energy system by the end of 2030, demonstrating bp’s firm commitment to the UK, and helping the country to deliver on its bold ambitions to boost energy security and reach net zero. As one of the largest oil and gas producers in the UK, bp intends to continue investing in North Sea oil and gas, while driving down operational emissions. bp is also in action on a range of lower carbon energy investments in the UK, which are expected to bring jobs and develop new skills and capabilities.